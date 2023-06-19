2023 AFCON Qualifier: Ghanaians not happy with Black Stars performance against Madagascar

Ghanaians have taken on the Black Stars to express their views following the player poor performance in an away stalemate against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

The Black Stars, four times African champions were held at the Stade Barea Mahamasina in Antananarivo by Madagascar in the penultimate AFCON qualifier on Sunday.

This means Ghana will have to wait until the final game of Group E to seal their qualification to the AFCON next year.

Despite the draw, Ghana remain top of the group with 9 points from five games with one more match to go in September against the Central African Republic in Kumasi.

However, it appears Ghanaians were not impressed with the performance of coach Chris Hughton and the entire team.

The Black Stars had players like Atizigi in post, Patrick Kpozo, Dennis Odoi, Daniel Amartey, Thomas Partey,Salis, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari, Joseph Paintsil, Kudus Mohammed and Kamal Sulemana,

Countries who have qualified for the 2023 AFCON so far are Ivory Coast, Morocco, Algeria, South Africa, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Egypt, Zambia, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau,Mali and Cape Verde

By Elizabeth Alhassan Gyamfi