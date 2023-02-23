2023 African Games postponed, new date set to be announced

By
GNA
-
0
2023 African Games: Government aborts plans to construct 50,000 capacity Olympic stadium

The 13th edition of the African Games, scheduled to take place in Accra from August 4–19, 2023, has been postponed.

This decision comes after stakeholders, including the African Union (AU), the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA),
and the Association of African Sports Confederations (AASC), agreed for the games to be moved to 2024.

The resolution of the seeming impasse between stakeholders last Sunday at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa has paved the way for a new date to be set.

Accra, Kumasi, and Cape Coast will be the host cities for the competition, which has seen the addition of new disciplines including arms, wrestling, and rugby.

Ghana’s government has committed more than $200 million to international-standard sports infrastructure.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here