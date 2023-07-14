2023 African Open Combat Sports Tournament slated for July 15

The 2023 African Open Combat Sports tournament will come off on Saturday, July 15, at the Korea Sports Complex, Tema Community Three.

At the official launch of the tournament on Thursday at the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Conference Room, five sporting disciplines registered to participate in the event, that seeks to provide opportunities for athletes to showcase their skills and talent on the global stage.

Over 250 athletes would be participating in the sporting disciplines which includes Taekwondo, Judo, Karate Do, Kickboxing and Martial Arts.

Mr. Steavano Kojo Tuekpe, Promoter of the event expressed his gratitude to the organisers and pledged to maintain the relationship for the development of sports.

“The competition would promote the spirit of collaboration and cultural exchange as we unite different martial arts discipline under one group,” he noted.

The 13 Members of the Organising Committee were: Steavano Tuekpe, Sammy Heywood Okine, Maxwell Theodore Alornyo, Gideon Tetteh, Adnan Lamptey, Selorm Fayise, and Abdul Razak.

The rest were Ezekiel Dodoo, Derrick Macaire, John Kennedy Koranteng, Alexandria Tuekpe, Jonathan Euro and Klaus Nonnemacher.