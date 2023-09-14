2023 African Para Games Ends Successfully

The first African Para Games came to an end on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at the McDan Park, La in Accra where Dr. Bello Bitugu, a member of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) commended and congratulated all who took part including athletes, officials, media, drivers, cooks, volunteers and others at the closing ceremony.

He said one again Ghana has set the pace, and thanked the African Paralympic Committee (APC), President Samson Deen for his courage and charisma in ensuring the the event was held.

According to Dr. Bitugu who is Director of Sports at the University of Ghana, Legon, Ghana has made the record and proved that disabled people can do many things that able people can not do.

Mr. Samson Deen thanked members of the LOC, the Ministry of Youth & Sports and the President of Ghana HE Nana Akuffo-Addo for his support.

Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie, the Deputy Minister who closed the Games also commended the athletes and spectators who watched the Games to encourage the performers to give off their best.

15 countries were able to attend the Games from north, south, east and west of the continent to compete in Amputee Football, Wheelchair Tennis and Wheelchair Basketball.

The organisations were smoothly with no major problems, though it was the first edition of the African Para Games.

A Minute’s silence observed for Morocco earthquake victims before the Amputee football finals.

Ghana beat Morocco to clinch gold in Amputee Football. Ghana’s intelligent and skillful, Mohammed Mubarak was adjudged Best Player while his team mate Razak Seidu won the Best Goal Keeper and Coach Stephen Obeng got the Best Coach Award.

Najwa Awane won the African Para Games Women’s wheelchair tennis title in Accra, one day after her homeland Morocco was hit by a huge earthquake.

South Africa’s Alwande Sikhosana claimed the Men’s singles title and earned a direct qualification spot in the 2024 Paris Paralympics. He also claimed the Doubles title alongside Leon Els.

In the Women’s Wheelchair Basket ball, Algeria beat South Africa to win the gold, while the Algeria Men lost to Morocco in the finals.