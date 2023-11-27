2023 Agrifest: Farmers and stakeholders exhibit solutions to achieve food security

Mr Brian Acheampong, the Minister for Food and Agriculture and Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Monday jointly launched the 2023 Agrifest to help Ghana achieve food security and resilience by 2028.

The three-day exhibition, which is part of the Farmers’ Day celebration week, saw actors in the agricultural value chain from across the 16 regions, display widely food crops, items and products, clothing and machinery in Accra, for viewing and sale.

Among the items were locally produced yoghurts, cereals, cash crop powder, mushroom and soda pastries, palm, groundnut and coconut oil, legumes, manure, fertilisers, weedicides, tractors, African fabrics, cocoa and shea products.

Mr Acheampong said government was embarking on a journey towards Ghana’s attainment of food security and food self-sufficiency by 2028, hence, had developed a five year strategic food security plan from September 2023, which included the Agrifest.

“It is important to showcase the tools they will employ to help achieve the food security. Input dealers, farmers, regional and district agriculture offices, fisheries departments across the country and a lot of stakeholders will help to achieve that,” he said.

The Minister said Ghana could only attain food security and resilience through the hard work of farmers, hence it was very important to honour and encourage them to do more for the economy.

“It is important for all Ghanaians to come on board to march the journey together for us to achieve our food security and resilience. We believe with the trajectory we have embarked on as a country, we will be food secured and resilient by the next five years,” he added.

Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, said Agrifest was a young innovation towards the Farmers’ Day and lauded the Minister for Food and Agriculture for the efforts towards the programme.

She called on all stakeholders to join forces to honour the hardworking farmers, “who without, there would not be any food on the table”, adding: “Let’s do this in a grand style”.

The 39th edition of the National Farmers’ Day celebration on the theme, “Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience”, will be held on the campus of the University of Mines and Technology, Western Region on Friday December 01, 2023.