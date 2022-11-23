2023 Annual Budget to be presented to Parliament on November 24

The 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government will be presented to Parliament on Thursday, November 24.

The presentation of the Budget is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and Section 21 (3) of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016, (Act 921).

Article 179(1) of the 1992 Constitution states that “The President shall cause to be prepared and laid before Parliament at least one month before the end of the financial year, estimates of the revenues and expenditure of the Government of Ghana for the following financial year”.

Over the years, the tradition had been that the finance minister is the person usually appointed by the President to present the Budget Statement to Parliament.

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and the Leader of Government Business in Parliament, had already given the House the assurance that in line with Article 179(1) of the 1992 Constitution, the President would surely cause the Budget Statement to be presented to the House.

He noted that what had led to a little delay in the presentation of the 2023 Budget Statement to Parliament was due to the ongoing negotiations between the Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Budget Statement presentation, would be followed by a three day Post Budget Workshop in Ho from November 25-27 for Members of Parliament (MPs), as well as some select staff of Parliament.

Debate on the Budget Statement is expected to start on Monday, November 28, which would be followed by the passage of the Budget Appropriation Bill.