2023 Annual Gathering of ECOWAS National Offices’ Leaders

As part of the implementation of the operational manual of the ECOWAS National Offices, the Commission is organising the annual meeting of Heads of National Offices from 1 to 4 August 2023 in Grand Bassam.

The operational manual which was adopted by the Council of Ministers in April 2015 and revised in December 2021, defines, among other things, the mission, role and functions of the ECOWAS National Offices.

This year’s edition , with the theme “The Role of ECOWAS National Offices in facilitating and promoting ECOWAS visibility and ownership of regional integration programmes and projects at the national level: challenges and opportunities”, demonstrates the ECOWAS Commission’s constant and regular commitment to monitor the activities of national offices.

The meeting’s objectives are, on the one hand, to discuss the efforts made by Heads of National Offices to ensure the visibility of ECOWAS in the Member States and, on the other share best practices among the Heads of ECOWAS National Offices for the promotion and achievement of ECOWAS objectives at the national and regional levels.

The meeting’s opening ceremony was attended by eleven (11) Heads of ECOWAS National Offices, Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Mrs Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, current Chairperson of Heads of ECOWAS National Offices and Head of the ECOWAS National Office in Nigeria, Amb. Yakubu A. Dadu, Director of External Relations of ECOWAS, Mr. Jerome BOA, ECOWAS staff, the Mayor of Grand Bassam Mr. Jean Louis Moulot and his special adviser Mr. Koffi Aboua Louis de Gonzague and Director of Cabinet Mr. Kabran Assoumou representing the Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and the Diaspora, H.E. Mrs. Kandia Kamara.

In his introductory remarks, Mr. Jerome Boa thanked the Mayor of Grand Bassam for hosting the meeting and said that this annual meeting was a unique platform for discussions and capacity building on Community issues. It is also a think tank that should provide the benefits of reflection and make recommendations for the implementation of the regional integration agenda to be submitted to ECOWAS.

In his opening address, Amb. Yakubu A. Dadu welcomed participants and expressed gratitude to ECOWAS for organising the 2023 annual meeting.

He also thanked the host country for its warm welcome and excellent facilities provided for the meeting. He then emphasized the importance of continuing the collective efforts of national offices in achieving Community’s objectives. He further encouraged participants to share their experiences in order enhance participants’ capacities.

Mr. Kabran Assoumou welcomed participants and conveyed once again the appreciation of Mrs. Kandia Kamara, Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and the Diaspora, to the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Mr Omar Alieu Touray, for choosing Côte d’Ivoire to host this important meeting, stressing the need to achieve its objectives with a view to raising ECOWAS profile.

On behalf of Grand Bassam’s administrative and customary authorities Mr. Jean Louis Moulot, the Mayor of Grand Bassam, welcomed participants to his District. He also thanked ECOWAS for choosing Grand-Bassam, a historic town and Côte d’Ivoire’s first capital, which retraces part of the history of Côte d’Ivoire and Africa. He then wished all the participants fruitful deliberations.

In her speech, the Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission expressed the Commission’s deep gratitude to Grand-Bassam for hosting the meeting. She then congratulated the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Côte d’Ivoire for the diligence with which she handled her assignment.

She congratulated the outgoing President of the Heads of ECOWAS National Offices and Head of the ECOWAS National Office in Guinea-Bissau for her outstanding performance during her term of office and welcomed the new President and Head of the ECOWAS National Office in Nigeria.

Recalling the meeting’s relevance to the promotion of regional integration, she recalled that “it is in recognition of the essential role played by the ECOWAS National Offices in the integration process that ECOWAS decided to institutionalise the annual meetings of the Heads of the National Offices of the ECOWAS Commission. These annual meetings are a platform for exchanging ideas and a forum for discussing the successes and challenges of implementing community programmes. She concluded by wishing participants a good and fruitful meeting.

The four- (4) day working session, organised by the ECOWAS External Relations Directorate, enabled participants to gain a better understanding of the “Aid Management Platform”, an initiative of the Commission to improve the monitoring of community projects and programmes, as well as the ECOWAS Brown Card.

The meeting will end with the adoption of a report to be shared with all stakeholders, in particular the Commission and members of the Administration and Finance Committee (CAF).