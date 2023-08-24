2023 Asogli Yam Festival takes off

Hundreds of people on Saturday joined the health walk in Ho to the mark the beginning of the 2023 Asogli Yam Festival.

The popular annual event of the Asogli State is one of several fertility festivals of various tribes in Ghana and usually begins with a health walk.

Expectations for this year’s celebrations are high as it marks 20 years of the reign of Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli, envisioned to attract both the young and old from across the country and beyond for the close to two months programme.

Meanwhile, all funerals have been suspended in the Volta Regional Capital for the duration, compelling families to perform the necessary rites to bury their departed kinsmen, resulting an increase in burials in the past few weeks.

Many who joined the fitness walk, including traditional leaders, look forward to a more rewarding festival this year.

They said it was time to promote the Asogli State and the Volta Region to the world.

Togbe Anikpi III, Dufia of Ho Heve, embarked on the walk to its full length to the Ho Jubilee Park, where it was climaxed with aerobics.

He told the Ghana News Agency that it was always an opportunity to walk for health at the beginning of the month-long festival.

“It is a big celebration ahead of us. Togbe Afede has done a lot. He has elevated Asogli and we all should be encouraged to come and support.”

The festival comprises a visit to the ancestral home of Notsie , an ascent of the Adaklu Mountain, and hiking on the Galenkui hills.

Togbe Ayim Adzkoto II, the Paramount Chief of Takla Traditional Area, and Chairman of the festival planning committee, expressed happiness with the good attendance for the walk, saying it showed a new awakening and urged all to participate in the rich lineup of programs and activities.

“This year will be comparable to none because it will be very successful,” he said.

Togbe Adzokoto urged all to endear to partake in the trip to the ancestral home, saying it held the cultural wealth necessary for the unity and advancement of the Eweland.

A second summit of Ewe Chiefs in Ghana, Togo and Benin would be held as part of the festival, and which is being established as a forum for traditional leadership.

A charitable foundation would be launched in addition to the establishment of an aviation academy for the regional capital, which has a functional airport facility.

A youth forum would also be held as part of the events for economic empowerment.

Togbe Adzokoto said security was guaranteed with the collaboration of the security forces, some of which joined the health walk.

A health screening event organised at the forecourt of the Asogli Palace also recorded high patronage.

The ensuing days have been dedicated to customary cleansings and religious prayers before the local launch of the festival on Friday.

The main launch had been scheduled for Monday, August 28, at the National Theatre in Accra.