2023 AWBC marked with reading competition in Ayawaso East

Ayawaso East Municipality’s National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has honoured the 2023 Accra World Book Capital (AWBC) campaign with a two-day reading marathon in schools within the municipality.

The campaign was co-organized with the Ghana Book Development Council (GBDC) on the topic “Reading to Connect Minds for Social Transformation” and the tagline “Akwaaba, Let’s Read.”

The curriculum was also intended to promote new ideas, thoughts, and concepts of social change, to educate and equip young people to develop their creative powers and skills, to discourage substance misuse and truancy, and to sensitize and empower young ladies against teenage pregnancy.

Mrs Gloria Amarkie Kudo, Deputy Regional Director, NCCE Greater Accra Region, encouraged students to read at every opportunity so that they would know the appropriate or polite words to use in any given situation.

She said that reading would help them enhance their social etiquette and vocabulary, allowing them to become eloquent and confident public speakers.

Ms. Portia Adjakrah, Municipal NCCE Director, stated that UNESCO had granted the World Book Capital title to a chosen city since 2001, and Accra’s winning of the 2023 title demonstrated that UNESCO’s efforts to improve reading habits were yielding results in Ghana as a whole.

She stated that the title was used to promote the domestic book industry, libraries, books, reading, literacy awareness creation, book culture, tourism, and the city’s cultural history.

Mrs. Adjakrah encouraged students at Mount Zion Preparatory School and Adab Basic School, as well as community members, to read because it was motivating, improved concentration, and promote ability to focus, literacy, creative abilities, and general knowledge.