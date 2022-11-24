2023 Budget: V8, SUV Vehicles For Government Officials Banned

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has announced a ban on employment for civil servants effective January 2023.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta told parliament on Thursday, 24 November 2022: “Mr. Speaker, as a first step toward expenditure rationalisation, the Government has approved the following directives which take effect from January 2023: All MDAs, MMDAs and SOEs are directed to reduce fuel allocations to political appointees and heads of MDAs, MMDAs and SOEs by 50%”.

“This directive applies to all methods of fuel allocation including coupons, electronic cards, chit system, and fuel depots”, he clarified.

“Accordingly, 50% of the previous year’s (2022) budget allocation for fuel shall be earmarked for official business pertaining to MDAs, MMDAs and SOEs”, the minister noted.

Also, he announced “a ban on the use of V8s/V6s or its equivalent except for cross-country travel”.

“All government vehicles would be registered with GV green number plates from January 2023”.

Further, there would be “limited budgetary allocation for the purchase of vehicles”.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the purchase of new vehicles shall be restricted to locally assembled vehicles”, the minister noted.

“Only essential official foreign travel across government, including SOEs shall be allowed. No official foreign travel shall be allowed for board members”.

“Accordingly, all government institutions should submit a travel plan for the year 2023 by mid-December of all expected travels to the Chief of Staff”.

“As far as possible, meetings and workshops should be done within the official environment or government facilities”.

“Government-sponsored external training and staff development activities at the office of the president, ministries and SOEs must be put on hold for the 2023 financial year”.

Also, the minister announced a “reduction of expenditure on appointments including salary freezes together with suspension of certain allowances like housing, utilities and clothing, etc”.

“A freeze on new tax waivers for foreign companies and review of tax exemptions for free zone, mining, oil and gas companies”.

“A hiring freeze for civil and public servants. No new government agencies shall be established in 2023”, he added.