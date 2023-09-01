2023 CAF Champions: JKT queens qualifies

Tanzania’s JKT Queens on Wednesday defeated Commercial Bank of Ethiopia 5-4 on penalties in the final of the CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers for the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) Zone.

After a goalless 120 minutes of play, JKT Queens beat the Ethiopian side on penalties to represent the CECAFA Zone at the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League slated in Cote d’Ivoire.

“I am very happy that we are champions and will play in the CAF Women’s Champions League. The players have worked hard because we won all our matches in the competition,” JKT Queens coach Esther Fredy Chaburuma said after the game.

Commercial Bank of Ethiopia coach Birhanu Gizaw Heye rued his players’ profligacy in front of goal. “We had some good chances but failed to score. We shall come back next time,” he said.

In the play-off, Burundi’s Buja Queens beat 2021 winners Vihiga Queens of Kenya 1-0 to settle for a bronze medal.

The competition attracted nine teams from Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Zanzibar, Rwanda, Burundi, Djibouti and South Sudan.