2023 CAF Women’s League: Kampala Queens kicked Out

Uganda’s Kampala Queens FC were knocked out in the ongoing 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers for the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) Zone.

The reigning Uganda Women’s Premier League champions placed third in Group A, missing out on a spot in the semifinals.

Thursday’s Group A matches at the FUFA Technical Center in Njeru, central Uganda, witnessed the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia overwhelm Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan with a 4-0 scoreline, while Buja Queens of Burundi edged out FAD FC from Djibouti 2-1.

The dominant Commercial Bank of Ethiopia FC, finishing atop Group A with 10 points, enjoyed goals from Ariet Odong, captain Loza Abera, Senayt Bogale Tanga, and Mesay Temesgen Tanga.

“We are happy to qualify for the semi-final and now we focus on the next stage,” stated Loza Abera, captain of the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, post-match.

Djibouti’s FAD FC showcased a spirited fight but were handed their fourth defeat in the tournament. Ruth Ingosi netted for the Burundi side in the 75th minute, only for Nadia Nour of FAD FC to level things up 10 minutes later. However, Kenyan international Topister Situma scored the decider for Buja Queens in the 88th minute.

The semifinal clashes, set for Aug. 27, will feature JKT Queens from Tanzania against Buja Queens, while Commercial Bank of Ethiopia will challenge Kenya’s Vihiga Queens FC.

The decisive final is scheduled for Aug. 30, with the victors representing the CECAFA Zone in the CAF Women’s Champions League 2023, set to unfold in Cote d’Ivoire in November.