2023 Cocoa Market Report by ICCO

The September 2023 Cocoa Market Report by the International Cocoa Organization highlights several key points:

Deficit of 100,000 Tonnes: The report reveals a deficit of approximately 100,000 tonnes in cocoa supply for the 2022/23 season. This deficit was unexpected as market participants initially predicted a balanced situation.

Adverse Weather Conditions: Adverse weather conditions in key cocoa-producing countries, such as Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana, contributed to the deficit by affecting cocoa production.

Price Increases: Due to the supply deficit, cocoa prices in real terms exceeded those of the previous season. This price surge was further supported by the expectation of El Nino weather conditions.

Pricing Mechanisms and Cross-Border Flows: The Ivorian and Ghanaian pricing mechanisms provided lower guaranteed prices to farmers compared to neighboring countries, leading to cross-border flows of cocoa beans. The full extent of this phenomenon is yet to be assessed.

Cocoa Bean Hoarding: Hoarding of cocoa beans was observed in both Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana towards the end of the 2022/23 mid-crop. Farmers were holding beans in anticipation of higher farm gate prices for the 2023/24 season. This hoarding might have affected the estimation of the production deficit.

Uncertain Outlook for 2023/24 Season: The report indicates that it is too early to assess the development of the 2023/24 cocoa crop. Pod counting for the main crop season is not favorable, and data on port arrivals is limited. The impact of El Nino remains uncertain.

Cocoa Prices: Cocoa prices remained significantly high in September 2023, with an average of $3,739 per tonne in London and $3,669 per tonne in New York. This is a notable increase compared to September 2022 when prices averaged $2,083 per tonne in London and $2,339 per tonne in New York.

The report highlights an unexpected cocoa supply deficit for the 2022/23 season, driven by adverse weather conditions and increased prices. The future outlook for the 2023/24 season remains uncertain, and the impact of factors like hoarding and El Nino weather patterns needs to be closely monitored.