2023 “December in GH” in Perspective

Ghana’s December festivities, christened “December in GH”, has become arguably the “cash cow” for the country’s tourism sector.

The event is fast establishing itself as a strong tool in the nation’s tourism drive, especially during the busy December season travels to Ghana – a tourist destination for most Africans in the Diaspora.

Put together yearly to promote the country as a December holiday season destination, the festivities serve as euphoric rendezvous for participants and tourists – a time when Ghanaians break their piggy banks, call their loved ones and go on enjoyment spree.

As the returnees or “borgers” come back with pocketful of foreign currencies and ready to spend, the entrepreneurs have taken advantage of this development to organise top-notch events in order to entertain the revellers and make some good money.

December in GH, undoubtedly, has become a time to look out for on the festive calendar, and this year promises not only to be fun, but also fully packed with surprises and an exciting line up and related enchanting fireworks display.

This year’s event is finally here as celebrations start sparingly at the beginning of December, with the climax in the last two weeks of the month, and continuing to the first week of January 2024.

Last year, award-winning artiste, Sarkodie, and world acclaimed comedian, Michael Blackson, spearheaded the event – treating the participants to Ghana’s rich arts and cultural heritage.

This year’s event seeks to rewrite the ‘December in Ghana’ story by captivating the audience with a dynamic fusion of music, dance, fashion, and artistic expression.

It would be hosted in multiple regions across the country, focusing on a range of activities – traditional festivals, concerts, fashion shows, sporting events, and community projects – says Mr. Kwasi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

Seasoned artistes and personalities from across Africa and the audiences will be given a feel of the rich diversity and unity that define the continent.

The participants should definitely anticipate heart-pounding musical performances that span genres to mesmerising choreography that showcases the continent’s dance heritage and always keeps attendees on the edge of their seats.

The entire festivities are connected to the foundational pillars of the “Beyond the Return” initiative – Experience Ghana, Celebrate Ghana, Diaspora Pathways to Ghana, Brand Ghana and Give Back Ghana, Invest in Ghana and Promote Pan African Heritage and Innovation, says the GTA CEO.

The Authority is elated that a rapidly growing percentage of Africans in the Diaspora have made Ghana their prime destination to wind off after a year-long hustle and bustle.

This year’s calendar includes over 92 events endorsed by the ‘Beyond the Return’ Steering Committee.

Some of the events are; YouTube Creators Festival Ghana, Rhythms on da Runway, Little Havana, Anwamoo Festival, Eats & Beats Food and Music Festival, Cultural Oneness Festival, Home Coming Bash, December Ghana Garden and Flower Show (GGFS), RiverFest23, Adinkra Carnival, and Tadifest.

The Greater Accra Region would host 78 events, while the Eastern, Northern, Central, Upper East and Volta Regions host 12 events.

Some of the notable activities are “Welcome Ghana”, “Taste Ghana”, “Journey to the West”, as well as “Rock the Boat Ghana”.

Also, the iconic “Afrochella” festival comes off from December 27 to January 3, whilst “Afronation” happens on December 29 and 30 and “All Black Party” taking place on December 28 to 30.

The two game changers in the promotion of the “December in GH” event are the “Year of Return” and “Beyond the Return”, making Ghana a December entertainment hub and a night life hotspot celebrations for the Diaspora during the festive season.