2023 EMY Africa Awards recognizes Zeepay as brand of the year

Leading FinTech and innovative mobile money platform, Zeepay has been adjudged Brand of the Year at this head EMYAfrica Awards.

Zeepay is a wholly-Ghanaian-owned non-legacy mobile money operator, which has transformed the space by building its own rails to enable direct termination of remittances from over 200 destinations around the world into all mobile money wallets in the country.

The company is a partner to all the leading Africa-focused money transfer companies in the world, including MoneyGram, Ria, Remittly, Small World, Tap-Tap Send and many others.

Through innovation and the passion for the use of the most modern technologies to ensure speed, security and safety for customers, Zeepay made it to the number one spot of the Ghana Club 100 list in 2022 and still remains the reigning champion in that class of bluechip companies.

The company has also risen to the number two position by revenue in the Mobile Financial Service (MFS) market, which is overwhelmingly dominated by MTN’s MobileMoney Limited (MTN MoMo). Being a non-legacy MFS provider, rising to the number two position with a reported revenue of GHS120 million plus, ahead of two legacy operators – Vodafone Cash (GHS66 million) and AT Money (GHS42 million), is a feat worth celebrating, particularly for a completely locally-owned FinTech.

Zeepay has started to facilitate outbound remittance from some African countries to over 200 destinations around the world, and is also building what it calls the Afro-Carib corridor to ensure seamless cross-border transfers between Africa and the Caribbean.

The company is also committed to a Borderless Africa vision, where trade between African countries is facilitated by digital technologies that makes it easy for people to transfer moneys in their own currencies across countries, and be received in other countries without the money losing its value.

All these real achievements, plus the fact that the company has been steadily expanding across Africa, the Caribbean, Europe and South America through acquisitions and partnerships, plus raising impressive funding for very strategic investments, pushed the Zeepay brand to the limelight with some of the most compelling adverts and commercials in the space.

Zeepay Co-Founder and Managing Director, Andrew Takyi Appiah has always said that his dream is to change the world from that small spot on the African map called Ghana, and and he is confident that Zeepay is well on its way to so just that.

The EMY (Exclusive Men of the Year) Awards celebrates distinguished men every year on or around Father’s Day. It is recognised across the continent as a prestigious awards ceremony for men.