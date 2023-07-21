2023 FIFA WWC: Australia, New Zealand win in opening matches 

Host Nations, Australia, and New Zealand picked up an all-important win in their respective opening matches in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Thursday, July 20.

The two countries secured all three points to set the pace in their respective groups with a positive 1-0 win over their opponents, Republic of Ireland and Norway.

New Zealand’s Hannah Wilkinson 48th minute goal against a star-studded Norway side in front of a packed Stadium in Auckland, gave her side a perfect start in Group A.

The Football Ferns broke the deadlock of the game after an electrified first half when Wilkinson received a low cross from Jacqui Hand to put her side in the lead.

Despite the pressure from the Norwegians for an equalizer, New Zealand were able to withstand the gravity of the game to begin their title campaign on a bright note.

In the other Group B match between co-host Australia and debutants Republic of Ireland, Steph Catley ensured Australia opened their World Cup campaign on a perfect start despite the absence of their prolific striker Sam Kerr due to a calf injury sustained during the team’s training.

Catley’s second-half penalty was all the Matilda’s needed to send their supporters in a jubilant mood at the Stadium Australia in Sydney which recorded 75,784 attendance.

Australia will lock horns with Africa’s nine-time CAF Women’s Cup of Nations champions Nigeria on Thursday, July 27, while New Zealand host the Philippines on Tuesday, July 25 at the Wellington Regional Stadium.