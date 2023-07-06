2023 Ga “Homowo” Health Walk slated for August 12

The Ga Traditional council in collaboration with the”Okintin” klan has officially set August 12, 2023 for the 2nd edition of the biggest and most patronized health initiative dubbed “Ga Homowo health walk”.

The event which is expected to attract over 1000 participants across the capital forms part of the preparations towards this year’s “Homowo” festival.

In an exclusive interview with this portal, Nuumo Nikoi Amasah II, “Klan Wulomo” of Okintin reiterated the need for the exercise, devoid of any political influence.

Adding that, it would empower peace and unity among the various communities within the capital.

“We are expecting top dignitaries and personalities for the walk, so I want to advise the youth not to use this means to promote any political party. We are all going to focus on making the exercise great with on accord and unity as well,” he said.

He stated that well established measures have been outlined to ensure it success.

We have put in place strong security, the routes for the walk is also being accessed so that the participants can have a very successful exercise.

We did it the previous year so it’s going to be very great this year,” he added.

He, however, used the opportunity to call on corporate entities, individuals and Ghanaians to support the worthy event.

The exercise would begin at the “Mantse Agbonaa” and officially climax with side attractions at the Bukom park in Accra.