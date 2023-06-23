2023 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA: Kojo Efson Gets Shortlisted

If ‘’Afrodisiac’’ is still one of your go-to projects this year, we have some good news. Kojo Efson, the rising artist behind the EP, has been nominated for an award at the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2023, happening live on July 1 at the Merkin Hall in the Kaufman Music Center, New York. Don’t miss out on your opportunity to vote for Kojo Efson as the ceremony’s “Discovery of the Year GH/USA” below.

Since resurfacing on the airwaves in March, courtesy of his ‘’Afrodisiac’’ EP, Kojo Efson’s brilliant efforts didn’t go unnoticed. They have earned him a spot on the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA’s nomination list for the “Discovery of the Year GH/USA” award. This development will pit the ‘Come Closer’ star against artists Ebo, Dede Speaks, Toowan8 and more for the honor of being the country’s hottest discovery.

According to the star, the doors he knocked on are opening. “First and foremost, I am grateful for the nomination,” Kojo Efson said. “Getting nominated proves all eyes are on me, and I’m flattered because I feel I put in a good amount of work. I shook the right tables and knocked on the right doors and they opened. I am grateful and ready to bring this award home, so I urge everyone to vote for me [Kojo Efson] for the Ghana Entertainment Awards ‘’Discovery of the Year.’’ Let’s do it!”

Born Nathaniel Forson, Kojo Efson, as he is widely known, is the versatile music sensation that brought the riveting ‘’Afrodisiac’’ to fans a few months ago. The 4-track EP, boasting of songs ‘Funny Valentine,’ ‘Shabba Rhythm,’ ‘Come Closer,’ and ‘Falling,’ all gained lots of traction online, with the likes of GhanaWeb praising its execution as “fresh” while some of Ghana’s most-tuned in radio stations, Pluzz FM and YFM, keeping it on heavy rotation.

July 1 is only a week ahead. Head to https://ghentawards.com/vote/ and vote for Kojo Efson to win the 2023 “Discovery of the Year GH/US” award.

About GEA

The Ghana Entertainment Awards (GEA) is one of the prestigious award ceremonies hosted outside the country on an annual basis. Its purpose is to showcase the achievements of Ghanaian musicians and to acknowledge their contributions next to other African and international entertainers. This year, its flagship nominees include Sarkodie, Black Sherif, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, King Promise, Gyakie and Amaarae.