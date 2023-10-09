2023 GMA UK : Shatta Wale grabs Artiste of the Year; delivers epic performance

Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has been adjudged the Artiste of the Year at the 2023 Taabea Ghana Music Awards (GMA) United Kingdom (UK).

It was a big night for the sensational dancehall act, as he bagged five prestigious awards at the awards ceremony held at the Royal Regency Palace in London, UK.

The five awards included Artiste of the Year, Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, and Most Dominant Fanbase of the Year.

Shatta Wale beat off competition from Black Sherif, Piesie Esther, Stonebwoy, King Promise, and Sarkodie to win the coveted Artiste of the Year accolade.

Shatta Wale, who was the headline artiste for this year’s awards, delivered a masterclass performance as he thrilled patrons with a memorable performance on the night.

His entry to the stage was epic, as he dropped down from the roof with a platform as he sang his famous hit song “Level,” with the audience cheering him on.

Shatta Wale’s performance on the awards night was enthralling, as he kept fans’ feet wobbling on the dance floor as he performed numerous of his hit songs, including “On God,” “Ayoo,” “One Don,” and “Taking Over,” among many others.

The awards also witnessed some epic performances from the likes of Guru, Praye, DJ Azonto, and Piesie Esther, among other Ghanaian musicians in the diaspora.