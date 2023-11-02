2023 GMB Winner Visits Aflao Traditional Council

The 2023 winner of TV3’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant, Selorm Magdalene Gadah has paid a courtesy visit to the Aflao Traditional Council.

Speaking to the media during the visit, Ms. Gadah said, the visit was part of a tour of the Volta region following her crowning as the winner of the fiercely contested beauty pageant show and her way of saying thank you to the people of the region for their unflinching support and votes which helped her as the region’s representative to emerge winner of the show.

She said she will continue to play an ambassadorial role in showcasing the rich culture and traditions of the Volta region to the world and called for further support in her new role.

Divisional Chief of Teshie-Aflao, Torgbi Nii Kpambi Vedzesu V, who received the GMB winner and her encourage on behalf of the Paramount Chief and President of the Aflao Traditional Council, Torgbiga Amenya Fiti V, congratulated the beauty queen for her determination and resilience, which he said has brought glory to the Volta region.

Torgbi Nii Kpambi Vedzesu urged the GMB winner to be a shinning example for young girls and to continue to showcase the rich culture and traditions of the region, wherever she goes.

He promised the Traditional Council’s support for her at all times.