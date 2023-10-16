2023 Grammys: Chat With Global Star Davido and Sony Music

African music and artists have long been excluded and snubbed at the Grammys, but now that is changing. The award show has added a new category: best African music performance. Are you wondering what changed, or how this came to be? Look no further than Oluwaseun Lloyd, the GM of Sony Music West Africa.

Oluwaseun, also known as Banko, has pioneered the integration and collaboration of African music and American music. He has worked with some of the biggest names in Afrobeats like global superstars Tems and Davido, and he has made it his number one goal and passion to promote African music in the West, and with the new Grammys category, his hard work is proven.

Oluwaseun is a pivotal and respected force in the music industry, and he continues to use his expertise and connections to push forward the growing global popularity of African music. If you’re interested to hear more