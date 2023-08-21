2023 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards Officially Outdoored

Guinness Ghana, the nation’s leading total beverage business, is the headline sponsor of the Ghana DJ Awards with Smirnoff as the lead brand.

The partnership will span a period of three years and represents a significant investment in the Ghanaian music and creative arts industry.

Executive Secretary of Merqury Republic, Gyimaah Larbi speaking at the launch event in Accra, underscores the importance of the partnership.

“Over the years, Africa’s DJ scene has seen remarkable growth and has been at the forefront of promoting Africa’s diverse music scene bringing to the fore the ingenuity and creativity of our music talents whiles promoting our music and culture.

Despite the sector’s extensive contributions to the growth of Africa’s creative, music, and entertainment industry, DJs have not received the attention and recognition they deserve.

Thus, the Ghana DJ Awards was launched to create a platform for DJs to be celebrated, provide support, nurture, and unlock the immense and untapped potential of the sector.

We are happy that Guinness Ghana has partnered with us to take the Ghana DJ Awards to further heights. We believe this collaboration will go a long way to promote Ghana’s DJ and creative arts scene, identify opportunities for growth, and harness the talents of upcoming DJs.”

Marketing Manager for Spirits and RTDs at Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited, Yaa Amoah-Owusu notes, “At Guinness Ghana Breweries, we remain committed to the growth and development of Ghana’s entertainment and burgeoning creative economy. We believe that one of the ways we can achieve this is to support Ghana’s DJ industry – a sector that has received little to no attention over the years.

“Through this partnership, we look forward to celebrating and recognizing the contributions of DJs to the entertainment industry and beyond. The key for us at Guinness Ghana is to promote diversity and inclusion within the sector while unearthing and nurturing the talents of aspiring DJs”, she added.

She added that “As a brand that is at the heart of Ghanaian pop culture, Smirnoff is excited to partner with the Ghana DJ Awards. Like Smirnoff, DJs bring the party to life and keep the party going and we are happy to partner the Ghana DJ awards platform that has continued to celebrate the ingenuity and remarkable contributions DJs play in our entertainment industry.

This collaboration presents a unique opportunity for us to connect with very talented DJs across the country, recognize their works and further cement their relevance in Ghana’s entertainment industry.”

This year’s Guinness Ghana DJ Awards has some new and exciting twists to build excitement and participation with exciting and innovative initiatives lined up to entertain Ghanaians and celebrate DJs including regional and campus roadshows, capacity building and empowerment clinics, Smirnoff Ice Dome – an epic experience at various university campuses which highlights Campus DJs and other engagement opportunities.

Through the partnership, Guinness Ghana will empower DJs and female DJs through DJ clinics and capacity-building sessions, enabling Campus DJs to unearth and harness their skills through the campus DJ challenge. There will also be regional and campus roadshows among others.