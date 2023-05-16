2023 Hajj schedule released

The appointment of Alhaji Ben Abdallah Banda by the President of the Republic of Ghana to serve as the Chairman of the National Hajj Board, has been welcome by the Muslim community in Ghana.

According to Muslims in Ghana, his appointment will engineer unity, cohesion among Muslim pilgrims and ensure accountability and credibility in the organisation of Hajj pilgrimages.

Some Muslims who spoke on his appointment described him as an experienced statesman and social friendly individual who appeals to all groups of people.

The experience chairman ahead of the 2023 Hajj will be leading a delegation from Ghana Mecca to inspect facilities that will host pilgrims from Ghana.

It has however been announced that the 2023 Hajj schedule has been released and interested pilgrims are to take note.