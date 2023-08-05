2023 HPERSSA UEW Tug Of War Championship

64 male and female participants were engaged in the exciting Tug of War competition held at the University of Education, Winneba to climax the 2023 HPERSSA Hall week celebration.

The female athletes who represented Level 100 were Fusiena Issah, Fadilatu Abdulai, Amaning .A. Comfort Okyere, Naomi, Linda Kwara, Ali Lawrencia, Mavis Vifa And Susana Ocansey

Other players were, Level 200 Guba Florence, Atompoya Charity, Ayisha Tetteh, Yombo Delight, Afua Asah-Awuku, Matilda Kwao, Boafo Emmanuella And Coach Brown .A. Bernard

Level 300 was represented by Talata Florence, Sarah Akos Mishiwo, Constance Koranteng, Teni Ibrahim, Portia Amoako Anobah, Judith Acheampong, Grace Abudu and Makafui.

The Level 400 Pullers were Atinsiaka .A. Sophia, Basoe Sophia, Amponsah Doris, Baffour Patience Akua, Otabil Elizabeth, Yakubu Patience, Hamidu Asana and Coach Adu-Kwao Prince

In the tough competition for men, the venue of the event became charged as pullers were chanted and cheered.

Level 100 Team included John Ariimbisa, Kenneth Akangevie, Daniel Obeng Afarikofigah Michael Asomah Joseph, Akelbila Simon, Michael O Agyemang and Coach Prince Letsa.

Level 200 was made up of Hamidu Mumuni, Richard Boakye, Agbadra Sampson, Ahmed Tijani, Bernard Owiredu, Pascal Delove Agbadza, Frank Asante, Samuel Frimpong.

And Level 300 Were Raymond A Marvin, Boame Timothy, Isaac Akrofi, Norbert Abongase, Collins Kuusame, Aliu Soofoo, Ayisi Andrews Baah And Coach Eric Ekem Ferguson.

Level 400 Pullers were Redeemer Arhin, Amemawu Godsway, Adjei-Frimpong Rudolf, Adom Richard, David Nlekia, Brantuo A Obed and Coach Danso Nicholas.

Officials were Noah Boakye, Benezer Mensah, Pokuaa Debora, Patricia Offei Amponsah, Philip Adzewu and Kolorah Pious.

Special Guest Were Dr. Yaryra Kluboito Chairman Mr Henry Augustine Pufaa Jur, Mad. Juliana Koikoi, Prof. J.O.A. Ammah, Dr Srem-Sai Medina

The purpose of the event to fulfil the recreation aspect of sports as well as introducing the game to students during HPERSSA Departmental Week

Winners in the Female category were; 1st Level 400, 2nd Level 100, 3rd Level 200 and 4th Level 300, the Men yop went Level 100, 2nd Level 400, 3rd Level 300 and 4th Level 200

After HPERSSA Week 2023, the Hall will organize a dinner and awards night to honour members who did well in the year under review.

HPERSSA President, Sedzro Kofi Seth commended all the participants. Other executives are Naiza Agyei Kyerematen- Gen Sec, Osei Theresa- Treasurer, Pascal Delove- Organiser, Raheena Suleiman Addo – P.R.O.

The exciting women Pillow Fight awards went to Level 200 Klu Miriam Genevieve, Level 300 Sarah Mishiwo and Level 400 Atinsiak A Sophia/

The Men pillow fight awards went to Level 100 Elvis A Botchwey, Level 200, Hamidu Mumuni, Level 300 Sampson Bonney and Level 400 Mustapha Ibrahim

Female 1st Level 300 Sarah Mishiwo, 2nd Level 400 Sophia A Atinsiak and Men 1st Level 100 Elvis A Botchwey and 2nd Level 300 Sampson Bonney

The Tug Of War event was organised by Ghana Tug Of War Federation, while the Pillow Fight was organised by Pillow Fight Ghana with the support of HPERSSA.

The LOC chairman, Mr. Frank Mintah Mensah and Olla Williams donated the medals to the HPERSSA week celebration.

Source : GHATOWA