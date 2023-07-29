2023 Humanitarian Awards Global nominees announced

Organizers of Humanitarian Awards Global have released a list of nominees for the 2023 edition of the awards.

The awards ceremony which is held annually is aimed at recognizing change makers, NGOs, SDG advocates, volunteer leaders, donors, organizations, philanthropists, corporations, social impacts companies and professionals who are advancing the important work of charity each day.

Through the awards, the organizers want to honour and celebrate nominees’ incredible contributions of resources, leadership and financial support made in inspiring generosity and giving hope to humanity.

The Award dubbed ‘Celebrating Change Makers’ will be putting the spotlight on these individuals and organizations which will not only be celebrated but also build a strong platform for them by giving a voice and opportunities while they continue to build a positive change in the world.

The Humanitarian Award Global board and the research team, have been at work, rigorously sifting through, meticulously reviewing and carefully analyzing over thousand submissions

The much-anticipated Awards event will be held on 28th October 2023 at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

This year program will gather change makers from thirty-three countries into Ghana as the host country to be celebrated.

The event is sponsored by M&C Group, St Philip Enterprise and supported by Bel Beverages, Bel AQua Mineral Water, Akwaaba Ushering Agency, Dd’s Cocktail and More, Tarragon Edge, Kobby Kyei News and Theglobalheroes.com

2023 Humanitarian Awards Global Nominees Below

Agribusiness Initiative of The Year

Amponsah Mensah George

Babirye Angella Baibe

Francis Adduoffei

Ilboudo Omer Jeanin Wendkaato

Jeffrey Appiagyei

Justice Phinehas Gyesi

Mary Aku Satsi

Best Child Education Advocate of The Year

Abdul Fatawu Chentiwuni Salifu

Alfred Nyasem

Amadu Zulkarnain Mohammed

Cynthia Obleton

Daniel Aboagye

Daniel Adarkwa Offei

Elias Matope

Joshua Lungu

Justin B Berinyuy Bongwong

Kafui Yao Doh

Kwenua Esi Sadika

Milly Addae

Monja Boonzaier

Oladogba Cornelius Kayode

Onah Stanley Chukwuemeka

Open Bossadi Dreams

Osborn Martin Gatugbe

Papa Gosh Foundation

Patrick Baah Odopleh

Women Of Inestimable Values Foundation

Yesigye Brian Bravo

Best Civil Servant of The Year

Corporal, Simon Agbeko Ekpeagba

Peter Muthondu Mwangi

Best Hiv Aids Advocate NGO of The Year

Linda Ewoenam Donkor

Mission To Transform Lives International

Moses Gbekle

Best Maternal Safety NGO 0f The Year

Dr Linda Amarkai Vanotoo

Ababio Rudolf Nsesure

Anne Wairimu Nguthuku

Clarkson Duku-Acheampong

Divine Kporha

Firstrate Charity Foundation

Nii Amanor Djoleto

Obed Amoakwah

Sammy Lkiserian Lenawalchingei

Working For The Helpless Foundation

Best Prison Support NGO of The Year

Aanuoluwa Elizabeth Balogun

Dorothy Nkoma

Esther Mwende (Liana) Mwendwa

Mark Isimenmen Idiahi

Sevoh Okikiola Sikirulai

Best Reproductive Health Organization of The Year

Baraka Abdul Aziz Danbaki

Castrol M Chama

Consummate Health Foundation

Joycelyn Siaw-Asamoah Siaw-Asamoah

Spendilove Adwoa Konadu Forson

Best SDG 1 Advocate of The Year

Abiodun Emmanuel Adeoba

Asante Solomon Buadu

Gloria Boatemaa Andoh

John Ofori

Richmond Kwame Frimpong

Best SDG 10 Advocate of The Year

Gideon Wiredu Awuah

Martin Erzah Fiifi-Millson

Best SDG 13 Advocate of The Year

Bernard Nii Nartey

Emmanuel Kosi Apetsi

Jeremy Otieno Opondo

John Linus Otieno

Mallayka Ianna Oddenyo

Ruth Eyi Adzo Dzokoto

Sakhawat Ali

Best SDG 16 Advocate of The Year

Musa Mack

Olivia Mansah Ahiakpah

Best SDG 2 Advocate of The Year

John Aggrey

Nana Quame Quame Riveson

Best SDG 3 Advocate of The Year

Alhagie Manneh

Bernard Kofi Bonarparte

Blaise Ackom

David Dwight Panda-Noah

Esther Yesutor Agbozo

Mahlet Sebsibe Haile

Marigold Hope Foundation

Nicholas Addae Mensah

Rabi Adamu Musa

Share Love Network Foundation

Best SDG 4 Advocate of The Year

Akhere Marian Akran

Amb Dr Hc Cpa Shainul Akber Bhanji

Amina Abubakar

Asana Issaka

Festus Cobena Ainoo

Francis Chukwujekwu Oraeki

Gloria Lardi Adakurugu (Celebrity Teacher)

Isabella Wussah-Tetteh

Jacob Amanor Osae

Maven Heart Foundation

Mavis Sackey

Njemo Naomi Mabuh

Odunola Toluwalase Abayomi

Peculiar Women Of Substance

Rosalin Abigail Kyere-Nartey

Best SDG 5 Advocate Of The Year

Ambhuzaifa Jamil Kmata

Basuti Gerty Bolo

Dinatu Ishaku Emmanuel

Khalid Ahmad Jameel

Omowumi Omotayo Ogunrotimi

Queen Boresah Fantevie

Veronica Ajuilia Atinya

Vivian Adu

Best SDG 6 Advocate of The Year

Fiabu Dodzi Charles

John Garang Deng

Sharon Rose Aggrey

Susan MAUD Malik

Vitalis, AC Vitalis, AC

Best Social Entrepreneur of The Year

Abdul-Rauf Abdul-Mumin

Ayaana Charles

Dr James Condua Orleans-Lindsay

Dr Javnyuy Joybert

Fred Bilgate

Joseph Odum Mensah

Noreen Asekenye

Rosemary Mark Njau

Samuel Awuni

Shirley Irene Thompson

Walter Mawuli Gli

Mamo Haile Haile

Best Volunteer Group of The Year

Africa Extreme Pioneer Educational Tour

Alysious Laso Sannoh

Bless Drefenu

Christ Addict Ghana

Dr AL Ramasamy

Girls Excellence Movement

Global Foundation For Dental Healthcare And Awareness Inc

Liana Gabrelyan

Littlebigsoulsghana Ghana

Oral Health Saturdays With Sonia

The Leaders Crew Foundation

Community Child Protection

Hriday Chand Ghosh

Imoro Adams

Joelene Clottey

Pedro Enrique Bermudez

Health Worker of The Year

Dr Yaw Twum

Hannah- Lisa Tetteh

Light Ebuka Onyekachi

Sarah Nkansah Boateng

Humanitarian of The Year

Amb Etiennette Dossouyovo Ajoluje

Amb Dr(Hc) Sylvester Owusu Ababio

Daniel Voss

Dr Augustine Opoku Agyemang

Dr Otoo Derrick Essampong

Edith Ameyo Uyovbukerhi

Glorious Women’s Linkage(GLOWLINK)

Ivan Blazevic

Justus Kofi Bansah Kofi Bansah

Kabiru Adeniyi Adisa

Mercy Ndidiamaka Ndubuisi

Mika Coquia

Nasenyana Adoket Mia

Shoaib Habib Memon

Syed Sarim Burney

Winfred Wanjiku Gitonga

Outstanding Philanthropist

Abubakar Abbas

Alice Marcus Ubom

Blessing Sunday

Clinton Yeboah

Ebenezer Akese-Sarquah

Eric Faith

Gladys Biney

Godfada Gh Houston

Grace Mulobocoh Mweenge

Grace Nyambura Kiboi

Hannah Atrib

James Jay Mawaka

Joseph Kaifala

Kasham Girls Women Youth Community Development Network

Leonard Naah Yengbaare

Millicent Manyenga

Nana Quasi-Wusu Aka (PM)

Nsavyimana Leonard

Precious Aderonke Eniayekan

Rebecca Uzoma

Regina Adu Safowaah

Stella Njideka Voss

Taiwo Ibrahim Afolayan

Tshepo Mpho Baloyi

Yelbi Suleiman Abdallah

Salmi Watyako Tuyambeka Mvula

Young Philanthropist Of The Year

Abdulazeez Abdulazeez Olumide

Aileen Florence Akinyi

Alex Agyemang Ntiamoah

Alexia-Alexander Adusi Poku Jnr

Amoasi Emmanuel

Awuni John

Bernard Junior Azimey

Bright Gyan

Caleb Mawuli Dande

Comfort Akosua Wiafe

Dan Kwasi Prince

Daniel Dela

Emmanuel Obiri Addo

Francis Adu Afari

Harry Asamoah Acquah

John Alornyo Nyavor

Jonathan Ray Hockey

Justina Boateng

Lizza Marie Kawooya

Nakeeyat Dramani Sam

Ronnie Ato Paintsil

Samuel Obeng Badu

Vincent Ackah