2023 Humanitarian Awards Global nominees announced

Organizers of Humanitarian Awards Global have released a list of nominees for the 2023 edition of the awards.
The awards ceremony which is held annually is aimed at recognizing change makers, NGOs, SDG advocates, volunteer leaders, donors, organizations, philanthropists, corporations, social impacts companies and professionals who are advancing the important work of charity each day.
Through the awards, the organizers want to honour and celebrate nominees’ incredible contributions of resources, leadership and financial support made in inspiring generosity and giving hope to humanity.
The Award dubbed ‘Celebrating Change Makers’ will be putting the spotlight on these individuals and organizations which will not only be celebrated but also build a strong platform for them by giving a voice and opportunities while they continue to build a positive change in the world.
The Humanitarian Award Global board and the research team, have been at work, rigorously sifting through, meticulously reviewing and carefully analyzing over thousand submissions
The much-anticipated Awards event will be held on 28th October 2023 at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana.
This year program will gather change makers from thirty-three countries into Ghana as the host country to be celebrated.
The event is sponsored by M&C Group, St Philip Enterprise and supported by Bel Beverages, Bel AQua Mineral Water, Akwaaba Ushering Agency, Dd’s Cocktail and More, Tarragon Edge, Kobby Kyei News and Theglobalheroes.com
2023 Humanitarian Awards Global Nominees Below
Agribusiness Initiative of The Year
Amponsah Mensah George
Babirye Angella Baibe
Francis Adduoffei
Ilboudo Omer Jeanin Wendkaato
Jeffrey Appiagyei
Justice Phinehas Gyesi
Mary Aku Satsi
Best Child Education Advocate of The Year
Abdul Fatawu Chentiwuni Salifu
Alfred Nyasem
Amadu Zulkarnain Mohammed
Cynthia Obleton
Daniel Aboagye
Daniel Adarkwa Offei
Elias Matope
Joshua Lungu
Justin B Berinyuy Bongwong
Kafui Yao Doh
Kwenua Esi Sadika
Milly Addae
Monja Boonzaier
Oladogba Cornelius Kayode
Onah Stanley Chukwuemeka
Open Bossadi Dreams
Osborn Martin Gatugbe
Papa Gosh Foundation
Patrick Baah Odopleh
Women Of Inestimable Values Foundation
Yesigye Brian Bravo
Best Civil Servant of The Year
Corporal, Simon Agbeko Ekpeagba
Peter Muthondu Mwangi
Best Hiv Aids Advocate NGO of The Year
Linda Ewoenam Donkor
Mission To Transform Lives International
Moses Gbekle
Best Maternal Safety NGO 0f The Year
Dr Linda Amarkai Vanotoo
Ababio Rudolf Nsesure
Anne Wairimu Nguthuku
Clarkson Duku-Acheampong
Divine Kporha
Firstrate Charity Foundation
Nii Amanor Djoleto
Obed Amoakwah
Sammy Lkiserian Lenawalchingei
Working For The Helpless Foundation
Best Prison Support NGO of The Year
Aanuoluwa Elizabeth Balogun
Dorothy Nkoma
Esther Mwende (Liana) Mwendwa
Mark Isimenmen Idiahi
Sevoh Okikiola Sikirulai
Best Reproductive Health Organization of The Year
Baraka Abdul Aziz Danbaki
Castrol M Chama
Consummate Health Foundation
Joycelyn Siaw-Asamoah Siaw-Asamoah
Spendilove Adwoa Konadu Forson
Best SDG 1 Advocate of The Year
Abiodun Emmanuel Adeoba
Asante Solomon Buadu
Gloria Boatemaa Andoh
John Ofori
Richmond Kwame Frimpong
Best SDG 10 Advocate of The Year
Gideon Wiredu Awuah
Martin Erzah Fiifi-Millson
Best SDG 13 Advocate of The Year
Bernard Nii Nartey
Emmanuel Kosi Apetsi
Jeremy Otieno Opondo
John Linus Otieno
Mallayka Ianna Oddenyo
Ruth Eyi Adzo Dzokoto
Sakhawat Ali
Best SDG 16 Advocate of The Year
Musa Mack
Olivia Mansah Ahiakpah
Best SDG 2 Advocate of The Year
John Aggrey
Nana Quame Quame Riveson
Best SDG 3 Advocate of The Year
Alhagie Manneh
Bernard Kofi Bonarparte
Blaise Ackom
David Dwight Panda-Noah
Esther Yesutor Agbozo
Mahlet Sebsibe Haile
Marigold Hope Foundation
Nicholas Addae Mensah
Rabi Adamu Musa
Share Love Network Foundation
Best SDG 4 Advocate of The Year
Akhere Marian Akran
Amb Dr Hc Cpa Shainul Akber Bhanji
Amina Abubakar
Asana Issaka
Festus Cobena Ainoo
Francis Chukwujekwu Oraeki
Gloria Lardi Adakurugu (Celebrity Teacher)
Isabella Wussah-Tetteh
Jacob Amanor Osae
Maven Heart Foundation
Mavis Sackey
Njemo Naomi Mabuh
Odunola Toluwalase Abayomi
Peculiar Women Of Substance
Rosalin Abigail Kyere-Nartey
Best SDG 5 Advocate Of The Year
Ambhuzaifa Jamil Kmata
Basuti Gerty Bolo
Dinatu Ishaku Emmanuel
Khalid Ahmad Jameel
Omowumi Omotayo Ogunrotimi
Queen Boresah Fantevie
Veronica Ajuilia Atinya
Vivian Adu
Best SDG 6 Advocate of The Year
Fiabu Dodzi Charles
John Garang Deng
Sharon Rose Aggrey
Susan MAUD Malik
Vitalis, AC Vitalis, AC
Best Social Entrepreneur of The Year
Abdul-Rauf Abdul-Mumin
Ayaana Charles
Dr James Condua Orleans-Lindsay
Dr Javnyuy Joybert
Fred Bilgate
Joseph Odum Mensah
Noreen Asekenye
Rosemary Mark Njau
Samuel Awuni
Shirley Irene Thompson
Walter Mawuli Gli
Mamo Haile Haile
Best Volunteer Group of The Year
Africa Extreme Pioneer Educational Tour
Alysious Laso Sannoh
Bless Drefenu
Christ Addict Ghana
Dr AL Ramasamy
Girls Excellence Movement
Global Foundation For Dental Healthcare And Awareness Inc
Liana Gabrelyan
Littlebigsoulsghana Ghana
Oral Health Saturdays With Sonia
The Leaders Crew Foundation
Community Child Protection
Hriday Chand Ghosh
Imoro Adams
Joelene Clottey
Pedro Enrique Bermudez
Health Worker of The Year
Dr Yaw Twum
Hannah- Lisa Tetteh
Light Ebuka Onyekachi
Sarah Nkansah Boateng
Humanitarian of The Year
Amb Etiennette Dossouyovo Ajoluje
Amb Dr(Hc) Sylvester Owusu Ababio
Daniel Voss
Dr Augustine Opoku Agyemang
Dr Otoo Derrick Essampong
Edith Ameyo Uyovbukerhi
Glorious Women’s Linkage(GLOWLINK)
Ivan Blazevic
Justus Kofi Bansah Kofi Bansah
Kabiru Adeniyi Adisa
Mercy Ndidiamaka Ndubuisi
Mika Coquia
Nasenyana Adoket Mia
Shoaib Habib Memon
Syed Sarim Burney
Winfred Wanjiku Gitonga
Outstanding Philanthropist
Abubakar Abbas
Alice Marcus Ubom
Blessing Sunday
Clinton Yeboah
Ebenezer Akese-Sarquah
Eric Faith
Gladys Biney
Godfada Gh Houston
Grace Mulobocoh Mweenge
Grace Nyambura Kiboi
Hannah Atrib
James Jay Mawaka
Joseph Kaifala
Kasham Girls Women Youth Community Development Network
Leonard Naah Yengbaare
Millicent Manyenga
Nana Quasi-Wusu Aka (PM)
Nsavyimana Leonard
Precious Aderonke Eniayekan
Rebecca Uzoma
Regina Adu Safowaah
Stella Njideka Voss
Taiwo Ibrahim Afolayan
Tshepo Mpho Baloyi
Yelbi Suleiman Abdallah
Salmi Watyako Tuyambeka Mvula
Young Philanthropist Of The Year
Abdulazeez Abdulazeez Olumide
Aileen Florence Akinyi
Alex Agyemang Ntiamoah
Alexia-Alexander Adusi Poku Jnr
Amoasi Emmanuel
Awuni John
Bernard Junior Azimey
Bright Gyan
Caleb Mawuli Dande
Comfort Akosua Wiafe
Dan Kwasi Prince
Daniel Dela
Emmanuel Obiri Addo
Francis Adu Afari
Harry Asamoah Acquah
John Alornyo Nyavor
Jonathan Ray Hockey
Justina Boateng
Lizza Marie Kawooya
Nakeeyat Dramani Sam
Ronnie Ato Paintsil
Samuel Obeng Badu
Vincent Ackah