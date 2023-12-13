2023 Indie Awards celebrates global creative excellence

The global awards run by thenetworkone are designed to celebrate creative excellence in the independent agency sector across the marketing, communications, and advertising industry.
thenetworkone today announced the shortlist for the agencies and award entries who will now go head-to-head in January for the coveted top accolade for 2023 in the following nine categories:
Best Lifestyle PR Campaign
Discover Illinois with Dilla – OKRP, USA
Hotel Hyundai – Launch PR, United Kingdom
Modibodi All Gender period underwear launch – The IMPACT Agency, Australia
Transaction Merch – RA Kombinat, Kazakhstan
Visit Finland Happiness Campaign: Find Your Inner Finn – Zapwater Communications, Inc. USA
Best Corporate PR Campaign
#Leapfrogging4Africa – Kurio, Finland
Nestle Reforestation Program in Australia – The IMPACT Agency, Australia
Putting cybersecurity on the map – Nelson Bostock UNLMITED, United Kingdom
Signs from the Ocean – MGC Global Group, Chile
The Great British School Trip, powered by Hyundai – Launch, United Kingdom
Best Media Campaign
DATE AT THE MUSEUM – TECH AND SOUL, COMUNICAÇÃO E MARKETING LTDA, Brazil
Genesis and Public Health Agency NI – Lifeline ‘Taking Really Helps’ Campaign – Genesis, United Kingdom
Hospitality Rising: Rise Fast, Work Young, Smithfield Agency, United Kingdom
Media Campaign: Starfield – Generation Media, United Kingdom
Plan(a) – Promise, South Africa
Best Creative (Audio Visual)
Finding the Forgotten Graduate – Promise, South Africa
Letters to Santa – Ivalo Creative Agency Oy, Finland
PF Low E Campaign – Barkley, USA
Somewhere, Anywhere – Zulu Alpha Kilo, USA
Welcome to Acid Town, PEIX Health GmbH, Germany
Best Creative (Print and Design)
AIZOME WASTERCARETM Industrial Waste – certified as skincare – SERVICEPLAN, Germany
Crayons-Creatively Independent – The Crayons Network, India
DATA IS LIFE CRACKING, BREAKING, FROZEN – Noah’s Ark Communications Ltd, Nigeria
Hakola Furniture – Domestic craftmanship is in all of our hands, Nitro Group Oy, Finland
Plan (a) – Promise, South Africa
Public Good Award
§25-11 – Home without Domestic Violence – PEIX Health GmbH, Germany
353 Charity Fundraising Ball – Story Agency Ltd, United Kingdom
Lifeline NI – Genesis, United Kingdom
Macmillan Coffee Morning – Story Agency Ltd, United Kingdom
Redefining “Special” – Barrett Hofherr, USA
Innovation Excellence
Fly Into the Drone Safety Zone – Mower, USA
Photomode – Out there in games – mnstr, France
Signs From The Ocean – MGC Global Group, Chile
This Influencer Does Not Exist – But Can Go Viral – Kurio, Finland
Unstandardized Desk – Zulu Alpha Kilo, Canada
Rising Star
Anna Ward – Nelson Schmidt, USA
Marilla Akkermans – Equality Media + Marketing, Australia
Mikey Presser – PromoVeritas, United Kingdom
Riku Eteläkoski – Nitro, Finland
Luke Garden – Generation Media, United Kingdom
Indie Legend
A Journey of Excellence: The Stanton Way. Peter Stanton – Stanton Communications, USA
Eka Ruola – Nitro, Finland
Cornelia Lamberty: the journey from regional media pioneer to international legend
Jari Lähdevuorii – Kurio, Finland
Korean PR Legend: Kyong-Hae Kim – Communications Korea, South Korea
Winners announced next month
The panel of esteemed Judges now have the difficult task of selecting the winners in each category and the prestigious ‘Best in Show’. The winners will be announced live at thenetworkone’s Indie Awards ceremony, kindly hosted by Four Communications in East London in the UK, on Wednesday 24 January 2024.
For Jason Foo, CEO of BBD Perfect Storm in the UK, and winner of the Public Good Award and overall Best in Show Award in 2022, the awards are recognition among a global network of creative innovators. He said: ‘Winning was a special moment for our agency. As a
proud independent agency, our Indie was recognition of the excellence we strive for in pushing boundaries and championing innovation for public good. This is the best opportunity to put your agency on the global stage, to compete with the very best independents in our industry and to showcase your creativity.’
Julian Boulding said: ‘Our awards are designed to honour and amplify the entrepreneurial spirit of the independent agencies. But it’s not just about creativity; independent agencies are competing on the international stage against the largest holding companies and
networks. Their agility, flexibility, and innovative approaches allow them to go head-to-head with industry giants, delivering exceptional results and earning client trust.’