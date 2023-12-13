2023 Indie Awards celebrates global creative excellence

The global awards run by thenetworkone are designed to celebrate creative excellence in the independent agency sector across the marketing, communications, and advertising industry.

thenetworkone today announced the shortlist for the agencies and award entries who will now go head-to-head in January for the coveted top accolade for 2023 in the following nine categories:

Best Lifestyle PR Campaign

Discover Illinois with Dilla – OKRP, USA

Hotel Hyundai – Launch PR, United Kingdom

Modibodi All Gender period underwear launch – The IMPACT Agency, Australia

Transaction Merch – RA Kombinat, Kazakhstan

Visit Finland Happiness Campaign: Find Your Inner Finn – Zapwater Communications, Inc. USA

Best Corporate PR Campaign

#Leapfrogging4Africa – Kurio, Finland

Nestle Reforestation Program in Australia – The IMPACT Agency, Australia

Putting cybersecurity on the map – Nelson Bostock UNLMITED, United Kingdom

Signs from the Ocean – MGC Global Group, Chile

The Great British School Trip, powered by Hyundai – Launch, United Kingdom

Best Media Campaign

DATE AT THE MUSEUM – TECH AND SOUL, COMUNICAÇÃO E MARKETING LTDA, Brazil

Genesis and Public Health Agency NI – Lifeline ‘Taking Really Helps’ Campaign – Genesis, United Kingdom

Hospitality Rising: Rise Fast, Work Young, Smithfield Agency, United Kingdom

Media Campaign: Starfield – Generation Media, United Kingdom

Plan(a) – Promise, South Africa

Best Creative (Audio Visual)

Finding the Forgotten Graduate – Promise, South Africa

Letters to Santa – Ivalo Creative Agency Oy, Finland

PF Low E Campaign – Barkley, USA

Somewhere, Anywhere – Zulu Alpha Kilo, USA

Welcome to Acid Town, PEIX Health GmbH, Germany

Best Creative (Print and Design)

AIZOME WASTERCARETM Industrial Waste – certified as skincare – SERVICEPLAN, Germany

Crayons-Creatively Independent – The Crayons Network, India

DATA IS LIFE CRACKING, BREAKING, FROZEN – Noah’s Ark Communications Ltd, Nigeria

Hakola Furniture – Domestic craftmanship is in all of our hands, Nitro Group Oy, Finland

Plan (a) – Promise, South Africa

Public Good Award

§25-11 – Home without Domestic Violence – PEIX Health GmbH, Germany

353 Charity Fundraising Ball – Story Agency Ltd, United Kingdom

Lifeline NI – Genesis, United Kingdom

Macmillan Coffee Morning – Story Agency Ltd, United Kingdom

Redefining “Special” – Barrett Hofherr, USA

Innovation Excellence

Fly Into the Drone Safety Zone – Mower, USA

Photomode – Out there in games – mnstr, France

Signs From The Ocean – MGC Global Group, Chile

This Influencer Does Not Exist – But Can Go Viral – Kurio, Finland

Unstandardized Desk – Zulu Alpha Kilo, Canada

Rising Star

Anna Ward – Nelson Schmidt, USA

Marilla Akkermans – Equality Media + Marketing, Australia

Mikey Presser – PromoVeritas, United Kingdom

Riku Eteläkoski – Nitro, Finland

Luke Garden – Generation Media, United Kingdom

Indie Legend

A Journey of Excellence: The Stanton Way. Peter Stanton – Stanton Communications, USA

Eka Ruola – Nitro, Finland

Cornelia Lamberty: the journey from regional media pioneer to international legend

Jari Lähdevuorii – Kurio, Finland

Korean PR Legend: Kyong-Hae Kim – Communications Korea, South Korea

Winners announced next month

The panel of esteemed Judges now have the difficult task of selecting the winners in each category and the prestigious ‘Best in Show’. The winners will be announced live at thenetworkone’s Indie Awards ceremony, kindly hosted by Four Communications in East London in the UK, on Wednesday 24 January 2024.

For Jason Foo, CEO of BBD Perfect Storm in the UK, and winner of the Public Good Award and overall Best in Show Award in 2022, the awards are recognition among a global network of creative innovators. He said: ‘Winning was a special moment for our agency. As a

proud independent agency, our Indie was recognition of the excellence we strive for in pushing boundaries and championing innovation for public good. This is the best opportunity to put your agency on the global stage, to compete with the very best independents in our industry and to showcase your creativity.’

Julian Boulding said: ‘Our awards are designed to honour and amplify the entrepreneurial spirit of the independent agencies. But it’s not just about creativity; independent agencies are competing on the international stage against the largest holding companies and

networks. Their agility, flexibility, and innovative approaches allow them to go head-to-head with industry giants, delivering exceptional results and earning client trust.’