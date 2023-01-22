2023 Kenkey Festival Slated for 4th March

Organizers of the prestigious annual Kenkey Festival have officially announced the date and venue of the 2023 edition.

The event is set to come off on 4th March at the Mantse Agbonaa in James Town – home to the iconic Lighthouse in the Greater Accra Region.

The event, currently in its 6th edition, has been running for 8 years but with a two-year break due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent restrictions.

Hence, organizers have labelled this year’s edition as a comeback edition with hopes of hosting the most exciting episode to make up for the fun that was left in 2020.

This was reteirated by the Team Lead and Founder of the event, Manuel Mensah, in a chat with Journalist and Blogger Attractive Mustapha, where he mentions how far they have come as an event in being recognised as a household name in the country’s culinary tourism sector over the last 7 years.

He added, “Being the last outdoor event in Ghana before COVID-19’s outbreak, attendees should expect nothing but the best of food from the best vendors, the best music and entertainment as we always do” he concluded.