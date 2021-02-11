One of the mandates of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the 13th African Games, Ghana 2023, is to organize and host a successful Games in 2023.

Ghana will be hosting 54 African countries and compete in at least 25 disciplines, at the OLYMPIC GAMES OF AFRICA.

Part of the job of the LOC is to make sure Ghana has the BEST team to represent her.

Reks Brobbey, a member of the LOC met 8 years old Chief Quansah Acheampong, who is the Champion in Chess for ALL OF AFRICA in his age category.

Mr. Brobbey said the champion kid and others need to be motivated, inspired and encouraged.