2023 MTN AshantiFest Soccer Reaches Through Semi Finals Stage

The exciting MTN Ashantifest Soccer Festival Quarter-Final was played at Dechemso Otumfuo Park on 13th & 14th July 2023

In the first Quarter-Final match Ejisu beat Ashtown 1-0 with Evans getting the goal.

Quarter-final two resulted in a 1-1 draw between Dechemso 1-1 Amakom. The goals came from Amos and Marvin Owusu. Dechemso won 4-3 on penalties

On Friday, 14th July 2023 Quarter-final 3 was played and Suame lost 0-2 to Kwadaso. The goals came from Emmanuel Duah and Emmanuel Owusu Boakye .

In the fourth Quarter-final, Santasi won by a lone goal from Stephen Owusu Banahene against Bantama.

The first Semi-Finals is on Friday, 21st July 2023 at the Dechemso Otumfuo Park between Ejisu and Kwadaso.

Semi-final 2 will another decider between Dechemso and Santasi

Overall top scorers are Emmanuel Owusu Boakye – 6 (Kwadaso), Richmond Antwi – 6 (Atonso), Alhassan Chibsah – 2 (Santasi), Tahiru Awudu – 2 (Ejisu), Lizarazu – 2 (Dechemso), Ramos – 2 (Dechemso).