2023 MTV EMAs Best African Act Nominees: Asake, Burna Boy, Linianca

DStv audiences can look forward to watching one of the world’s biggest music awards on MTV, as they revealed nominations for the 2023 MTV EMAs. Taylor Swift leads the pack with seven nods, including “Best Artist,” “Best Song” and “Best Video.” Olivia Rodrigo and SZA follow closely with six nominations each, also for “Best Artist,” “Best Song” and “Best Video.” Doja Cat, Måneskin, Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj each earned four nominations including “Best Song” and “Best Artist.”

There are twenty-six first-time nominees ahead of music’s biggest global celebration, with three nominations for BTS’ Jung Kook, marking his first MTV EMA nominations as a solo artist. Central Cee, FLO, Ice Spice, PinkPantheress scored three nominations each, while Asake, Coi Leray, Metro Boomin, NewJeans, Peso Pluma and Reneé Rapp are all nominated twice. Previous MTV EMA “Best Video” winner, The Weeknd, also received two nods.

This year the MTV EMAs will also feature the all-new “Best Afrobeats” category. Artists in the running for the inaugural award are Asake, Aya Nakamura, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Davido and Rema.

Paris Nord Villepinte, operated by Viparis, is the official venue for the 2023 MTV EMAs. The spectacular live event is marking its first return to Paris since 1995 with a colorful, immersive MTV EMA wonderland for fans to enjoy.

The 2023 MTV EMAs will broadcast live on MTV in more than 150 countries. The show will also be available in multiple international territories live on Pluto TV and on-demand on Paramount+.

Beginning today, fans can vote for their favorites across categories including “Best Song,” “Best Artist,” “Best Collaboration,” plus new category “Best Afrobeats” at www.mtvema.com until October 31, at 11:59pm CET.

The “Biggest Fans” and “Best Group” winners will be voted for later via @MTVEMA on social media.

The winner of the “Best Video” category will be chosen by MTV.

Fans from 24 regions around the world can also vote for their favorite artists in the “Best Local Act” category.