2023 National Customers’ Choice Awards Ghana: Top Companies Awarded

The 2023 National Customers’ Choice Awards Ghana, has been held with the aim of identifying exceptional enterprises from a customer perspective.

The top corporate event management company in Ghana, KN Unique Communications, with global brand involvement, organized the award ceremony and honored 32 organizations globally. The award recognized businesses that exceeded expectations for their clients and ensured they received deserved recognition, while also honoring brands that consistently provide high-quality goods and services to their customers.

The National Customers’ Choice Awards Ghana (NCCAG) is committed to finding and supporting companies that have high standards for professionalism, ethics, and customer service.

Oheneba Kwabena Kena, the Event Director noted that “it is a true reflection of the marketplace as it represents the views of consumers and buyers across the nation. This award recognizes a brand that consistently delivers a high level of service to its customers.

Each year, KN Unique Communications will recognize organizations that have worked to make a difference and also demonstrated extraordinary business resilience, compassion, and humility in the delivery of service.

He also stated that “The National Customers’ Choice Awards Ghana (NCCAG) is an event organized to solely recognize business excellence by conducting a comprehensive and accurate independent market research survey to determine brand reputation, customer satisfaction, and business excellence for the quality of their service, value, professionalism, and integrity.”

Gilsan Manufacturing Company Limited (Gilsan) won Detergents Brand Of The Year, St John’s Hospital & Fertility Center won Healthcare Facility Of The Year, Metropolitan Pensions Trust won Pension Company Of The Year, Electromart Ghana Limited won Electronic Retail Company Of The Year, Telesol Ghana Limited won Internet Service Provider (ISP) Of The Year, Compu Ghana Ltd won Information Technology Retailer Of The Year, Debridge Industries won Tile Adhesives Supplier Of The Year, Lb Services Limited won Fast Growing Logistics Service Brand Of The Year, Accra City Hotel won Hotel Of The Year, Lambodra Group Ghana won Excellence In CCTV Solutions, Opportunity International won Savings And Loans Brand Of The Year, City Facility Management won Facility Management Company Of The Year , Velo West Africa{Pixel Paint) won Construction Finishing Brand Of The Year, B5 Plus won Steel Brand Of The Year, Sunda FM Manufacturing Ltd Company won Sanitary Diaper Brand Of The Year, Kinapharma Limited won Pharmaceutical Distribution Comapny Of The Year, Alpha Industries Limited Ghana Choco won Confectionery Brand Of The Year, Delta Paper Mill Limited won Flora Disposable Paper Brand Of The Year, Adonko Bitters Limited won Beverage Brand Of The Year, Imexco Ghana Limited won Beverage Distribution Company Of The Year.

Happy Sunshine Co Limited (Lavonce) Won Tomato Paste Brand Of The Year, YANGO Ghana won Transportation App Of The Year, Enterprise Life won Outstanding Customer Service Award(Life Insurance), Swami India Ghana Limited won Real Estate Company Of The Year (Luxury ), DPS International Ghana won Outstanding International School Of The Year, Berock Construction Limited won Construction Company Of The Year, Advans Ghana won Outstanding Customer Service Award (Saving And Loans), Deks Educational Institute won Exemplary Leadership Award (Education) Juben House Of Beauty won Brand Of The Year (Beauty And Lifestyle), Golden Bean Hotel won Outstanding Customer Service Award (Hospitality), Glico Pensions won Outstanding Customer Service Award (Pensions ).