2023 National Mobile Money Awards: Outstanding MoMo Agents, Merchants awarded

MobileMoney Limited, a subsidiary of MTN Ghana, has celebrated the outstanding performance of agents and merchants who have contributed immensely to the growth of mobile financial services in the country.

The National Mobile Money (MoMo) Agents and Merchants Awards ceremony was held in Accra. It was a remarkable moment for the company to recognize the efforts of those who have been instrumental in driving financial inclusion and providing easy access to financial services for millions of Ghanaians.

The event celebrated the outstanding achievements of MoMo agents and merchants across Ghana’s 16 regions for the year.

In all, a total of 44 awards were presented across six categories, recognizing exceptional achievements in delivering mobile financial services.

These categories encompassed Best MoMo Agents and Best Merchants for each of the 16 regions, as well as recognition for regional top MoMo agents and key stakeholders pivotal in shaping the MoMo landscape, including fintech and bank partners who received plaques for their contributions.

At the event, each award recipient from the 16 regions was granted a Ghs10,000 e-cash along with their plaques. Additionally, distinctions were bestowed upon the Overall Best MoMo Agent and Overall Best Merchant of 2023, each receiving GHS50,000 in acknowledgment of their exceptional performance.

My Kids Pride Links Limited, located in Tema, secured the top spot in the Greater Accra Region and earned the prestigious title of Overall Best Mobile Money Agent of the Year 2023, marking their consecutive win following victory in 2022.

Ms. Dorcas Abena Gyabea, CEO of My Kids Pride Links Limited, in elation, expressed her appreciation for the recognition and pledged to maintain their stellar performance in the upcoming year, expressing gratitude to MobileMoney Limited for honoring their company.

She urged fellow agents and merchants to diligently promote MTN Mobile Money and prioritize customer satisfaction to vie for awards next year.

Similarly, J. Obeng Ventures, situated in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, clinched the Overall Best Merchant of the Year 2023 accolades.

The Chief Executive Officer of MobileMoney Limited, Shaibu Haruna, commended the awardees for their significant contributions to enhancing financial inclusion in Ghana.

He highlighted the challenges and successes of 2023 within the industry, emphasizing the growth in transaction volumes, values, and the adoption of advanced services on their platform.

Addressing ongoing challenges, Haruna stressed the issue of MoMo fraud, urging collective responsibility in combatting it.

He called on everyone to join the fight against MoMo fraud and its related issues. Acknowledging support from customers, partners, the regulator (Bank of Ghana), and stakeholders, he reaffirmed MobileMoney Limited and MTN Ghana’s dedication to nurturing a dynamic and inclusive digital landscape in the nation.

The Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs MobileMoney Limited Paapa Osei also applauded all the MoMo Agents and merchants for the integral role played in driving the success and phenomenal growth of the MoMo brand and financial technology adoption in Ghana.

“It has been an interesting year with varying challenges and successes. We are indeed proud of the strides we have accomplished together. This is to everyone who played a part in our journey,” he added.