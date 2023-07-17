2023 Netball World Cup to be streamed on Showmax Pro

The countdown to the highly anticipated Netball World Cup continues, with 11 days remaining until the tournament commences in Cape Town, South Africa.

Making sporting history as the first Netball World Cup to be hosted on African soil, the tournament promises to be an extraordinary celebration of local and international talent, fierce competition, and African unity.

Commencing on 28 July at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, the Netball World Cup will bring together top-tier national teams to compete for the prestigious title, during a final match that will be played on 6 August.

Reigning and defending champions New Zealand will do everything in their power to secure their sixth championship. On the other hand, the tournament favourites, Australia, with their impressive record of 11 titles out of a possible 16, will be determined to add another trophy to their already glistening cabinet and tally.

Host nation and representing Africa with pride is South Africa. Known as the Proteas, they will be joined by national teams Malawi, Uganda, and Zimbabwe. Having finished in fourth place in the last edition of the World Cup, the Proteas will be spearheaded by talismanic captain Bongi Msomi.

Dual code athlete for Malawi, Towera Vinkhumbo will be joining the Malawi Queens for her fourth Netball World Cup. The Malawi Queens will continue being a competitive force in netball following their best performance in the 2018 edition in Liverpool.

Zimbabwe, known as the Gems, achieved their highest-ever finish in the 2019 Netball World Cup, securing eighth place after losing both their play-off matches to African counterparts Uganda and third-ranked side, Jamaica. Joining the team is the versatile Zimbabwean star Felistus Kwangwa, who will be looking to help her nation at the heart of the defence.

The Ugandan She Cranes will be led by goal shooter Mary Cholhok, and will aim to continue showcasing their ability to compete against the world’s top netball teams and set precedence for the African continent by beating their 2019 achievement, where they scored their highest-ever finish, claiming sixth place in the tournament.

All eyes will be on the African countries as well as the tournament favourites to see how they can further solidify their positions on the global stage.

