2023 Nominees for Ghana Innovation Startup Awards revealed

The Association of Ghana Startups, organizers of Ghana Startup Week (GSW) have unveiled the shortlisted nominees for the Ghana Innovation and Startup Awards 2023 to be held during GSW slated for 12 – 15 December, 2023.
In total, there are about 93 individual and institutional nominees gunning for 17 awards.
GSW 2023 to be held under the theme: Youthful Startup Innovations; Fuelling Ghana’s Future Prosperity, at the Accra Digital Centre, is been organized in collaboration with National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program, Ghana Enterprises Agency, National Youth Authority, Ghana Digital Centres Ltd, Venture Capital Trust Fund, GEC+ Africa 2024 and other key players in the start-up ecosystem.
GSW aims to promote ecosystem dialogue and knowledge management as an important driver of policy planning and implementation, as well as building capacities and highlighting the promising industrial sectors that attract investment or funding, continental trade and sustainable growth of our economy to drive the engagement of Startups, SMEs, Youth and Women entrepreneurs.
Activities such as Ghana Startup Ecosystem Summit, Artisans/Non-Tech Startups Forum, Startups Sectoral Forums, amongst other interesting activities will be held during the week, including the Ghana Innovation and Startup Awards which seeks to celebrate the achievement of Ghana’s youth and the Startup ecosystem players.
The General public is admonished to visit www.ghanastartupweek.org to vote for their favourite startup
Below is a tabular representation of the categories and their respective nominees;
Ghana Innovation and Startup Awards 2023
Shortlisted Nominees:
- AGRITECH INNOVATION STARTUP OF THE YEAR
|1
|Caleb Edwards
|Wami Agro
|2
|Nana Opoku Agyeman-Prempeh
|Grow4Me
|3
|Emmanuel Twene
|QET Organic Farms & Consult
|4
|Ernest Sampong Darko
|Duckpro Ghana Ltd
|5
|Ato Kwamena Mensah
|LBH LC
|6
|John Mobil
|Wobil
|7
|Michael Ofori
|Meldak Agro
|8
|Derrick Awumey
|Agricom
- FASHION & BEAUTY STARTUP OF THE YEAR
|1
|Atto Tetteh
|Atto Tetteh
|2
|Christabel Ofori
|FlocareVentures
|3
|Awura Abena Agyemang
|Wear Ghana
|4
|Mavis Anartey
|May Afrique
|5
|Emmanuel Kojo Akwaboah
|Emakwabs Klossets
|6
|Priscilla Abiba Ashittey
|Berekah Co. Ltd
|7
|Akosua Adele
|ADF Beauty
- FINTECH STARTUP OF THE YEAR
|1
|Andrew Takyi-Appiah
|Zeepay
|2
|Ebenezer Ghanney
|We Wire Africa
|3
|Tracey Abiola
|OA Pay
|4
|Mubarak Sumaila
|Bezo Money
- INSURETECH STARTUP OF THE YEAR
|1
|Richard Kwasi Adaakwa
|Insurerity
|2
|Benard Ohemeng-Baah
|Brolly
|3
|Festus Amoyaw
|Figtech Ltd
- ECOMMERCE OR RETAIL TECH STARTUP OF THE YEAR
|1
|Kingsley Abrokwa
|Kudigo
|2
|Anthony Owusu-Ansah
|ShaQ Express
|3
|Awura Abena Amponsah
|Sumundi
|4
|Nicholas Yeboah Mensah
|Sassty Market place
|5
|Frank Nana Addae
|Shopa
- GREEN / SUSTAINABILITY STARTUP OF THE YEAR
|1
|Valerie Larbi
|Wahu Mobility
|2
|Leonard Asare
|Mangoline
|3
|Kelvin Nana Dadzie
|NASPA Auto SPA Service Ltd
|4
|Caleb Lomo
|Greenheart SE
|5
|Alice Frimponmaa Boateng
|AFB Golden
|6
|Hannah Appiah
|McHan Organics
|7
|Ganaa Cornelia
|Nelia Foods
|8
|George Appiah
|Solar Taxi
- TOURISM & LEISURE STARTUP OF THE YEAR
|1
|Edinam Wesley Ablordeppey
|MOOOVE Africa
|2
|Philip Gideon Ayi Darko
|Tukwan Inc.
|3
| Vidette Adjorlolo
| Sorted Chale
- EDUTECH / EDTECH STARTUP OF THE YEAR
|1
|Prince Boating Asare
|Stemaide
|2
|Etornam Fianoo-Vidza
|SPiiKA
|3
|Senyo Jiagge
|QKnow
|4
|Michael Ofori
|Brox Technology
|5
|Cecil Nutakor
|eCampus Gh
|6
|Kafui Prebbie
|TechAide
- STARTUP SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR (ACCOUNTING, MEDIA, LEGAL, AND OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES)
|1
|Richard Nunekpeku
|Sustineri Attorneys
|2
|Edward Neequeye
|Built Accounting
|3
|Joseph-Albert Kuuire
|Tech Labari
|4
|Yayah Sarkodie
|Baobab Entrepreneurship
|5
|The Gold Coast Report
- TRANSPORT / MOBILITY STARTUP OF THE YEAR
|1
|Valerie Larbi
|Wahu Mobility
|2
|George Appiah
|Solar Taxi
|3
|Prince Adjapong
|Feenix Technology
|4
|Gwanygha’a Gana
|Garage Mobility
|5
|Michael Osei
|TSG Drive Transport & Logistics Ltd
- MALE FOUNDER OF THE YEAR
|1
|Andrew Takyi-Appiah
|Zeepay
|2
|Anthony Owusu-Ansah
|ShaQExpress
|3
|Prince Boakye Agyemang
|Corenet
|4
|Kane Mani
|Origin
|5
|Mathias Charles Yabe
|ArkoFresh
|6
|Eliphas Kwabena Agyemang
|MedPoint Pharma
|7
|John Asogonnde
|Eden Bar
- FEMALE FOUNDER OF THE YEAR
|1
|Valerie Larbi
|Wahu Mobility
|2
|Rosemary Kwofie
|Built Accounting
|3
|Awura Abena Agyeman
|Wear Ghana
|4
|Deborah Abena Boateemaa
|Innovisionak 30 Ventures
|5
|Awura Abena Amponsah
|Sumundi
|6
|Vivian Likiteenkoa Moiko
|Fuguland
- INNOVATION HUB / ACCELERATOR OF THE YEAR
|1
|Josiah Eyison
|iSPACE
|2
|Gideon Brefo
|HapaSpace
|3
|Kobina Adomadze Longdon
|Techfarm Hub
|4
|George Antwi Boasiako
|Agrico Hub
|5
|MEST Africa
|MEST Africa
|6
|Christine Ntim
|Global Startup Ecosystem
- CAMPUS BASED HUB OF THE YEAR
|1
|Kumasi Innovation Hub
|2
|UMaT Business Incubation Hub
|3
|UCC D-Hub
|4
|UDS Business Innovation & Incubation Center
|5
|UGBS Nest, Legon
- ANIMATION/GAMING STARTUP OF THE YEAR
|1
|Eyram Tawia
|LetiArts
|2
|Francis Brown Yushau
|AnimaxFYB Studios
|3
|Relu Interactives
|Caleb Edem Mantey
- MANUFACTURING & ENGINEERING STARTUP OF THE YEAR
|1
|Jeffrey Appiagyei
|SAYeTECH
|2
|Vozbeth Azumah
|Vokia Foods
|3
|Samuel kwaasi
|Cold Krush Natural Juice
|4
|Esther Naa Achaawa Quacoopome
|Stidolf Enterprises
|5
|Denise Afua Verod-Asante
|Heavenly Joy & Karis
|6
|Azeyam Gloria
|Glozy Royal Ventures
|7
|Opuku Agyeman Fredrick
|Syntropy Engineering solution
|8
|Anthony Dzamafe
|Caveman watches
- RISING STAR STARTUP OF THE YEAR
|1
|Gideon Awelana Buluse
|TP Honey Africa Ltd
|2
|Gifty Dede Tetteh
|Safe Haven Exclusives
|3
|Sheila Ankrah
|Bespoke Catering
|4
|Wonders Aggor
|Trestle Academy Ghana
|5
|Samuel Brooksworth
|Remotelli
|6
|Simon Gati
|Feds Global Energy
|7
|Shakman Phones
|Shadrak Norvinyo
|8
|Daniel Asiedu Asante
|Danny Hydro-Drill
|9
|Kwamena Taylor
|Liquid Focre