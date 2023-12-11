2023 Nominees for Ghana Innovation Startup Awards revealed

The Association of Ghana Startups, organizers of Ghana Startup Week (GSW) have unveiled the shortlisted nominees for the Ghana Innovation and Startup Awards 2023 to be held during GSW slated for 12 – 15 December, 2023.

In total, there are about 93 individual and institutional nominees gunning for 17 awards.

GSW 2023 to be held under the theme: Youthful Startup Innovations; Fuelling Ghana’s Future Prosperity, at the Accra Digital Centre, is been organized in collaboration with National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program, Ghana Enterprises Agency, National Youth Authority, Ghana Digital Centres Ltd, Venture Capital Trust Fund, GEC+ Africa 2024 and other key players in the start-up ecosystem.

GSW aims to promote ecosystem dialogue and knowledge management as an important driver of policy planning and implementation, as well as building capacities and highlighting the promising industrial sectors that attract investment or funding, continental trade and sustainable growth of our economy to drive the engagement of Startups, SMEs, Youth and Women entrepreneurs.

Activities such as Ghana Startup Ecosystem Summit, Artisans/Non-Tech Startups Forum, Startups Sectoral Forums, amongst other interesting activities will be held during the week, including the Ghana Innovation and Startup Awards which seeks to celebrate the achievement of Ghana’s youth and the Startup ecosystem players.

The General public is admonished to visit www.ghanastartupweek.org to vote for their favourite startup to stand the chance of winning the ultimate price of a sponsored trip to South Africa to attend Global Entrepreneurship Congress in March 2024.

Below is a tabular representation of the categories and their respective nominees;

Ghana Innovation and Startup Awards 2023

Shortlisted Nominees:

AGRITECH INNOVATION STARTUP OF THE YEAR

1 Caleb Edwards Wami Agro 2 Nana Opoku Agyeman-Prempeh Grow4Me 3 Emmanuel Twene QET Organic Farms & Consult 4 Ernest Sampong Darko Duckpro Ghana Ltd 5 Ato Kwamena Mensah LBH LC 6 John Mobil Wobil 7 Michael Ofori Meldak Agro 8 Derrick Awumey Agricom

FASHION & BEAUTY STARTUP OF THE YEAR

1 Atto Tetteh Atto Tetteh 2 Christabel Ofori FlocareVentures 3 Awura Abena Agyemang Wear Ghana 4 Mavis Anartey May Afrique 5 Emmanuel Kojo Akwaboah Emakwabs Klossets 6 Priscilla Abiba Ashittey Berekah Co. Ltd 7 Akosua Adele ADF Beauty

FINTECH STARTUP OF THE YEAR

1 Andrew Takyi-Appiah Zeepay 2 Ebenezer Ghanney We Wire Africa 3 Tracey Abiola OA Pay 4 Mubarak Sumaila Bezo Money

INSURETECH STARTUP OF THE YEAR

1 Richard Kwasi Adaakwa Insurerity 2 Benard Ohemeng-Baah Brolly 3 Festus Amoyaw Figtech Ltd

ECOMMERCE OR RETAIL TECH STARTUP OF THE YEAR

1 Kingsley Abrokwa Kudigo 2 Anthony Owusu-Ansah ShaQ Express 3 Awura Abena Amponsah Sumundi 4 Nicholas Yeboah Mensah Sassty Market place 5 Frank Nana Addae Shopa

GREEN / SUSTAINABILITY STARTUP OF THE YEAR

1 Valerie Larbi Wahu Mobility 2 Leonard Asare Mangoline 3 Kelvin Nana Dadzie NASPA Auto SPA Service Ltd 4 Caleb Lomo Greenheart SE 5 Alice Frimponmaa Boateng AFB Golden 6 Hannah Appiah McHan Organics 7 Ganaa Cornelia Nelia Foods 8 George Appiah Solar Taxi

TOURISM & LEISURE STARTUP OF THE YEAR

1 Edinam Wesley Ablordeppey MOOOVE Africa 2 Philip Gideon Ayi Darko Tukwan Inc. 3 Vidette Adjorlolo Sorted Chale

EDUTECH / EDTECH STARTUP OF THE YEAR

1 Prince Boating Asare Stemaide 2 Etornam Fianoo-Vidza SPiiKA 3 Senyo Jiagge QKnow 4 Michael Ofori Brox Technology 5 Cecil Nutakor eCampus Gh 6 Kafui Prebbie TechAide

STARTUP SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR (ACCOUNTING, MEDIA, LEGAL, AND OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES)

1 Richard Nunekpeku Sustineri Attorneys 2 Edward Neequeye Built Accounting 3 Joseph-Albert Kuuire Tech Labari 4 Yayah Sarkodie Baobab Entrepreneurship 5 The Gold Coast Report

TRANSPORT / MOBILITY STARTUP OF THE YEAR

1 Valerie Larbi Wahu Mobility 2 George Appiah Solar Taxi 3 Prince Adjapong Feenix Technology 4 Gwanygha’a Gana Garage Mobility 5 Michael Osei TSG Drive Transport & Logistics Ltd

MALE FOUNDER OF THE YEAR

1 Andrew Takyi-Appiah Zeepay 2 Anthony Owusu-Ansah ShaQExpress 3 Prince Boakye Agyemang Corenet 4 Kane Mani Origin 5 Mathias Charles Yabe ArkoFresh 6 Eliphas Kwabena Agyemang MedPoint Pharma 7 John Asogonnde Eden Bar

FEMALE FOUNDER OF THE YEAR

1 Valerie Larbi Wahu Mobility 2 Rosemary Kwofie Built Accounting 3 Awura Abena Agyeman Wear Ghana 4 Deborah Abena Boateemaa Innovisionak 30 Ventures 5 Awura Abena Amponsah Sumundi 6 Vivian Likiteenkoa Moiko Fuguland

INNOVATION HUB / ACCELERATOR OF THE YEAR

1 Josiah Eyison iSPACE 2 Gideon Brefo HapaSpace 3 Kobina Adomadze Longdon Techfarm Hub 4 George Antwi Boasiako Agrico Hub 5 MEST Africa MEST Africa 6 Christine Ntim Global Startup Ecosystem

CAMPUS BASED HUB OF THE YEAR

1 Kumasi Innovation Hub 2 UMaT Business Incubation Hub 3 UCC D-Hub 4 UDS Business Innovation & Incubation Center 5 UGBS Nest, Legon

ANIMATION/GAMING STARTUP OF THE YEAR

1 Eyram Tawia LetiArts 2 Francis Brown Yushau AnimaxFYB Studios 3 Relu Interactives Caleb Edem Mantey

MANUFACTURING & ENGINEERING STARTUP OF THE YEAR

1 Jeffrey Appiagyei SAYeTECH 2 Vozbeth Azumah Vokia Foods 3 Samuel kwaasi Cold Krush Natural Juice 4 Esther Naa Achaawa Quacoopome Stidolf Enterprises 5 Denise Afua Verod-Asante Heavenly Joy & Karis 6 Azeyam Gloria Glozy Royal Ventures 7 Opuku Agyeman Fredrick Syntropy Engineering solution 8 Anthony Dzamafe Caveman watches

RISING STAR STARTUP OF THE YEAR