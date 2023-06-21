2023 Para Powerlifting Competition: Ghana wins 15 Medals

Ghana’s Para Powerlifting team “the Black Optimists” won 15 medals at the just ended Accra 2023 Para Powerlifting Competition held at the Accra City Hotel, on Monday June 19, 2023.

The competition which was organised under the auspices of the African Paralympic Committee (AfPC) in collaboration with the World Para Powerlifting (WPP) served as preparations towards the upcoming Accra2023 first-ever Africa Para Games in September this year.

The winners included Nkansah Akosua, Patricia Nyamekye, Dwomoh Hannah Owusu, Ampofo Juliana, Agyei Fredrick, Peter Abiola, Kankam Daniel, Obeng Isaac, Tagoe Isaac Nii Ayitey, Arthur Ebenezer, Oku Emmanuel Nii Tettey, Harrison Dzunku, Raphael Obodai, Frank Fudzi with Haruna Tahiru lifting 107+ weight in the Men’s Elite Categories.

In the Women’s Elite categories of 45 and 50kg both Kouadio Akissi Michelle, Mariama Kpulum from Cote D’Ivoire and Sierra Leone won gold medals.

However, in the Women’s Elite categories of 55kg weightlifting Akosua Nkansah won gold, but in the 67Kg weightlifting category Patricia Nyamekye also won gold followed by Dwomoh Hannah Owusu winning silver medals all for Ghana.

In 73kg weightlifting category, Koulbi Victorine Guissou from Burkina Faso won gold, while Juliana Ampofo came first in the 79-weight lifting followed by Cote Ivoire N’draman Grahi Reine Christina.

In the Women’s Elite of 86 and +86kg weightlifting category Sankoh Rugiatu and Amina Camara both winning gold for their countries.

In the Men’s Elite of 49kg weight lifting categories Togolese Aliou Bawa came first followed by Agyei Fredrick and Peter Abiola of Ghana.

In the Men’s Elite of 54 and 59 weight lifting categories Ousseny Bance, Diamoutene Alidou from Cote D’l voire won gold followed by Kankam Daniel winning silver for Ghana and the bronze medal went to Soumah Lansana of Guinea.

In the Men’s Elite of 65kg weightlifting category Obeng Isaac came first followed by Tagoe Isaac,with Nii Ayitey and Arthur Ebenezer placing third for Ghana.

In the 72 Men’s Elite divisions Ghana’s Oku Emmanuel Nii Tettey won gold and Harrison Dzunku winning the silver medal.

In the men’s elite of 80 weight divisions Ano Adou Herve from Cote D’lvoire came first followed by Raphael Obodai of Ghana and Coulibaly Karim from Cote D’lvoire replacing third.

In the men’s elite of 88 weight divisions Oumarou N’ziba from Burkina Faso won gold, whereas in the men’s elite of 97kg weightlifting divisions Ghana’s Frank Fudzi won gold medal.