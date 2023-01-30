2023 RBLE Summit and Awards launched

The second edition of Responsible Business and Leadership Awards (RBLEA) has been launched with nominations open to businesses and individuals across different sectors from finance, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, civil society, among others.

The awards ceremony aims to encourage responsible business leadership and honor individuals and institutions for their dedication and accomplishments in support responsibility and sustainability. Submission of entries starts on Friday, 27 January 27, 2023, and ends on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

To facilitate ongoing capacity development, a two-day summit on responsible business practices and leadership has been integrated into this year’s event. The event will feature a blend of panel discussions, presentations by key leaders, hands-on, interactive lectures and will cover key sectors including telecom, banking, finance, extractive, regulatory etc.

Speakers from some of the biggest businesses and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are being lined up to discuss pertinent issues that can help businesses become more responsible and sustainable.

The summit and awards ceremony are organized by Ion Africa Business, Ianmatsun Global Services and CSR Training Institute. The events are under the theme ‘Responsible Business: The Sustainable Path to profitability’.

The two-day summit is scheduled for Wednesday to Thursday, April 26-27, 2023 from 9am to 4pm each day at Alisa Hotel, Ridge-Accra.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for Friday, April 27, 2023, from 6pm to 10pm at Movenpick Ambassador Hote, Accra.

The summit

Professor Wayne Dunn, President of the CSR Training Institute and former Professor of Sustainability at McGill, stated that responsible business is the only smart way to do business today, emphasizing that businesses who do not practice socially and environmentally responsible business would face rising challenges and increasing risks. “The businesses participating in the Responsible Business Awards and Summit are leaders, positioning themselves and their employees for long-term sustainable success. The path to profitability passes directly through responsible business practices, SDG impact and, sustainability,” he said.

He reiterated that “There are no shortcuts, and forward-thinking leaders are constantly equipping their team and business to navigate this new path, driving business returns, social impact and environmental stewardship.” Those that don’t face increasing risks and challenges.

Managing Director of Ianmatsun Global Services, Isaac Adu-Gyamfi, indicated that the purpose of the summit is to bring together a mix of Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Consumer (B2C) companies and individuals, along with civil society and regulators together to understand and address the tough challenges and map a sustainable future of the industry in a responsible manner.

“Companies must juggle the realities of driving short-term successes and profits whilst delivering strategies and investments that will ensure action on sustainability accelerates, securing the long-term survival of the business.

Sustainability and profitability may seem challenging to balance in business, but ESG efforts often translate into improved employee morale and healthier bottom lines. But successfully doing well by doing good means sharing a well-communicated plan with the entire company. If you need to start incorporating sustainable and responsible business practices; Responsible Business and Leadership Excellence Summit is the place to be,” he said.

Criteria for the awards

Mr. Adu-Gyamfi said the criteria for shortlisting nominees would be based on some key performance indicators (KPIs) and a survey by the Market and Consumer Insight, a research company that would handle the technical aspects of the awards. He further disclosed that an awarding board made up of professionals with the necessary training and expertise will verify and approve these selected applicants.

Award categories

The awards have been divided into three main categories, including the Initiative Awards, the Industry Awards and the Individual Awards.

Awards from these three categories include the Responsible Mining & Exploration Company of the Year, Road Safety Project of the Year, Responsible Healthcare Initiative of the Year, Women Empowerment Initiative of the Year, Environmental Responsibility Initiatives of the Year, Responsible and Purpose Driven Communication Award, Responsible Digital Innovation Award, Responsible Think Tank of the Year, Responsible Social Enterprise of the Year, Promising Responsible Business of the Year, Responsible Social leader of the Year, Responsibility & Positive Attitude(Reserved for Students), and Lifetime Achievement Award for Ethical Leadership & Corporate Governance.

Others are the Responsible Business with best CSR & Sustainability Practices Award, Company with Best Integrated Report, Responsible Business Leadership Award, Circular Economy Leadership Award, Social Impact Champion, SDG Pioneer of the Year, Responsible Employer of the Year, Diversity Champion of the Year, ESG Champion of the Year, Purpose Before Profit Award, Responsible Product & Service innovation Award, Responsible SME of the Year and Circular Economy & Waste to Fuel Award.