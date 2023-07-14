2023 Rugby World Cup: Namibia poised for action

In preparation for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Namibia will compete in the Nations Cup against Argentina XV, Uruguay, and Chile, with the final selected squad of 35 players departing to South America on July 23.

Namibia head coach Allister Coetzee on Friday said so far they have named 45 players for Camp 2.

“There are players in the bigger group who last played active rugby in 2022, Lorenzo Louis and Alcino Isaacs to mention a few. Thomasau Forbes played in the second game of the Mzansi Challenge. These players have been released from the second camp to gain as much game time as possible at their respective clubs,” he said.

According to Coetzee at this current moment, everyone is still part of the big plan and they still have a while to go till the Rugby World Cup in France.

“The focus right now is to get 35 players for the Nations Cup who are ready technically and medically,” he said.

“While we go ahead with the Nations Cup plans, we have to make sure that the bigger group continues functioning,” he added.

Meanwhile, the country’s rugby governing body Namibia Rugby said an additional warm-up match is scheduled against South Africa’s Vodacom Bulls to be played at the Hage Geingob Rugby Stadium on August 26.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup will be the tenth men’s Rugby World Cup and will be held in France from Sept. 8 to Oct. 28.

Namibia has been pitted in Pool A with tournament hosts France, New Zealand, Italy and Uruguay. Enditem