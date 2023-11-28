2023 School Placement : 108,025 candidates to do self-placement 

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released the 2023 Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) into Senior High Schools and Technical and Vocational Education and Training Schools (TVET).

Out of the total number of 598,839 results received from the West African Examination Council, 585,797 candidates qualified to be placed.

A total of 477,772 (81.56 per cent) have automatically been placed in one of their choices, an improvement compared to last year’s, with over 100,000 more students placed.

This was contained in a press release from the GES signed by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of Public Relations.

According to the statement, 108,025 (18.44 per cent) qualified candidates could not be matched with any of their choices.

The statement urged all such students to do self-placement to select from available schools.

According to the statement, to do self-placement they needed to obtain a placement pin code from an approved vendor, log onto the site www.cssps.gov.gh, enter a ten-digit index number and add 23 as the year of completion.

It added that they would then enter the pin code details, that is the serial number and pin, and click on submit and wait for the placement to show up before they print enrollment form, placement slip, and prospectus.

The statement noted that if a student was not matched with any of his or her choice from the automatic placement system, the student would be redirected to the Self-Placement Portal.

It added that from the portal, he or she would select a school by providing the region, residential preference, school programme of choice, then click on submit, and thereafter print the form and visit the school to begin the admission process.

“Schools Selected on Self-Placement Portal can be changed as many times

as the candidate wishes on the portal until they enroll in a school,” the statement added.

The statement noted that all schools with vacancies had been uploaded on the portal for students to select from during self-placement without hitches.

The statement cautioned parents and guardians not to pay money to persons who promise to change their wards schools, stressing that, the placement was merit-based.

However, heads of institutions would begin registration and orientation from December 04, 2023.

“The public is also informed that apart from the National Solution Centre at the GNAT Hall, Adabraka and the Regional Solution Centres at the various Regional Education Offices, they can also call our helpline on 0308258001 for all concerns,” the statement added.