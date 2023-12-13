2023 Super Volleyball Championship: Players and officials asked to exhibit skills

Mr. Mohammed Awudu Aputeog, organizer of the Super Volleyball Championship has urged players and officials to exhibit their skills and creativity on the court during the third edition.

He expressed his feelings at a Press Conference to announce the 2023 tournament at the Media Center, Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday December12.

According to Mr. Aputeog, it was difficult finding a standard venue for this year’s edition, and they settled at the Ghana International School at Cantonments in Accra.

He promised the winners and best performers some surprises as the cash prizes may increase as the medals and trophies have also been redesigned and look very attractive.

Mr. Alfred Ofei Awuku Akuffo aka ‘Yellow’, Technical Director of the Ghana Volleyball Association and Vice Chairman of the Greater Accra Region also advised the teams to be disciplined and fair as well as show respect to their opponents.

He cautioned the participating clubs to show sportsmanship and abide by all the tournament rules and regulations.

The Super Volleyball Championship, which is the biggest indoor volleyball championship in West Africa is the most exciting and competitive volleyball event in December, with the hugely anticipated 2023 edition also taking place at a new venue.

The 2023 edition of the tournament will see six (6) of the best volleyball teams from the Greater Accra Volleyball League compete for giant trophies and championship medals in both the men’s and women’s categories.

Air Force Women will be defending the title in the women’s division after edging Army Women in straight sets in last year’s grand finale, while the men’s category will see defending champions Police aspire to win the tournament for the second time after winning the last edition with a straight sets victory over their fiercest rivals, Air Force.

In the pairing for the women, Ghana Army, Ghana Police and Ghana Prisons are in Group A, while Ghana Air Force, El Wak Wings and Ghana Immigration are in Group B.

For the men pairings, Ghana Police, El Wak Wings and Immanuel Presby Church (IPC) are in Group A, while Ghana Air Force, Ghana Army and Ghana Prisons are in Group B.

This year’s Super Volleyball competition (SVC) massive end-of-year indoor volleyball competition will be held at the Ghana International School (GIS) in Cantonments, Accra from December 18 to 22, 2023.

All the qualified teams were presented with certificates by Alhassan Sumani, General Secretary of the Ghana Volleyball Association.