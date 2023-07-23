2023 TARJ Forum and Awards Slated for July 29 in Addis Ababa

The 5th Edition of the Africa Regional Journal (TARJ) Forum and the Africa Regional Awards are scheduled to be held from 28th to 29th July 2023 in the Ethiopian Capital city of Addis Ababa.

While the TARJ forum and exhibition is scheduled to serve as a platform for business developers, business owners, entrepreneurs and investors on the continent and the world over to showcase their products and services in their quest to promote trade and economic development in Africa and across the globe, the Africa regional awards will honour excellent achievers and highly rated personalities in various fields of endeavor on the African continent.

The events are expected to be held at the luxurious starlight Hotel in the Heart of Addis Ababa in Ethiopia with the theme “The Future Prospects of Africa

– Opportunities & Challenges

Several products from Africa such as clothing’s, mechanical and chemical elements as well as medical and electronic products are expected to be displayed during the exhibition and awards ceremony.

The event will enable business developers, business owners, entrepreneurs and investors on the continent and the world over to showcase their products and services in their quest to promote trade and economic development in Africa and across the globe.

The publisher of the West African Regional Magazine and The African Regional Journal, Ambassador Rossette Aliu Squire in a statement said she expects the forum , exhibition and the awards to be extraordinary and expect quality African products that meet international standards and could be sold all over the continent to be displayed and investors to sign deals and strike partnerships with manufacturers and producers.

High Level personalities expected to be honoured at the events are the Vice President of Ghana , His excellency Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr. Ablay Diop , president of ECOWAS Chamber of Commerce and Industry based in Angola , Dr Frederick Megisha , SDG Integration Advisor , UNDP Regional Service Centre for Africa , Her Excellency Professor Mrs. Monique Ekpong, Ambassador of the Nigerian Embassy in Luanda , Angola Mr. Julius Mwale, founder Mwale Medical and Technology city , Kenya. Among other dignitaries. Speakers at the forum will include Dr Frederick and Ablay Diop.