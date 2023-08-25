2023 WAC: Ghana withdraws from men’s 4x100m relay race

Ghana Athletics deeply regrets to announce the withdrawal of Ghana’s men’s 4x100m relay team from the World Athletics Championships, Budapest 2023.

Unfortunately, two of the five athletes on the relay, James Dadzie and Joseph Paul Amoah, sustained injuries during the 200-meter heats today, August 23, 2023, that require urgent medical care.

James pulled his hamstring about 80m into the race, resulting in a grade II tear in the bicep femoris muscle in his left hamstring.

After running a great curve in the 200m, Joseph Amoah felt a pop sensation accompanied by sudden pain in the lateral front side of his right foot. A subsequent x-ray scan revealed a small fracture at the base of his right big toe.

Given World Athletics’, and by extension GA’s emphasis on SafeGuarding athletes, the health and recovery of James and Joseph are our top priority.

In consultation with the Honorable Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, GA, firmly believes that it’s in the best interest and greater good of James and Joseph’s careers to discontinue participation in the championships given the circumstances and to shift focus to support options for treatment.

GA would like to thank all stakeholders and ask that they pray and support the athletes for a speedy recovery.

Source : GAA