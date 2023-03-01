2023 West African Parliamentarian Forum pays visit to Ghana’s parliament

A 60-member delegation from the 2023 West African Parliamentarian Forum Wednesday paid a visit to Ghana’s Parliament.

The visit, which formed part of the Committee on Defence bench-making and experience-sharing agenda is also a component of the United States Department of Defence Regional Center that espoused a citizen-centric approach to security.

Mr Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, welcoming the delegation on the floor of Parliament said the visit would afford the Members of Parliament (MPs) on the Committee to share in the experiences of the delegates from the other West African Countries and educate them on how Parliament of Ghana operates.

He said the delegation was also expected to liaise with the MPs to exchange ideas and learn practices of Ghana’s Parliament as well as how the Parliament works in Ghana.

“The distinguished delegation for the 2023 West African Parliamentarian Forum is here for a benchmarking visit to liaise, learn, exchange ideas and share knowledge with their counterparts,” he said.

He urged the MPs to engage with the delegation in all needed areas necessary by being candid.

Mr Bagbin called for the necessary and related learning assistance to the delegation to make their study trip worthwhile.

The 2023 West African Parliamentarians Forum exist to strengthen relationships between Parliaments and the Security Sector.