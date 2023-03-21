2023 ZAFAA Awards moves from UK to Sierra Leone

Organizers of ZAFAA Global Awards have hinted that the 2023 edition will be held in Sierra Leone.

The awards which is London-based, has been in existence for over fifteen years, having hosted two editions in Nigeria years ago, with several launches held in Ghana and Cameroon.

In a social media post, by the PRO of the awards Attractive Mustapha NII okai Inusah, He said after more than a decade of organising the awards in the United Kingdom, the Organisers have decided to once in a while, organise it in Africa to let Africans at home be directly involved.

Currently, nominations have been opened. The official launch and nominees release is slated for June (in London) while the main event night takes place in Sierra Leone come November, 2023.