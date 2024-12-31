2024: A Groundbreaking Year for Ghanaian Women in Sports

The year 2024 marked a monumental period for Ghanaian women in sports, as they achieved unprecedented feats across multiple disciplines, solidifying their place in the country’s athletic legacy.

The year began with the Black Queens securing their spot in the 2025 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Morocco. Although they narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics after a tough contest with Zambia’s Copper Queens, their captivating style of play under Coach Nora Hauptle earned them widespread admiration, especially for their goal-scoring abilities and team cohesion.

As the Black Queens’ qualification celebrations subsided, the spotlight shifted to the Black Princesses. Under the leadership of Coach Yussif Basigi, the team triumphed at the 2023 Accra Games, a victory that was enthusiastically celebrated by the nation, particularly the Casfordians, who serenaded the team after their success.

On the track, Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah became a national sensation in the high jump. Though her initial attempt fell short of the Olympic qualification mark of 1.94m, she triumphed in the months that followed by clearing 1.97m, setting a new national record and securing her spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Her perseverance is a testament to the relentless spirit of Ghanaian athletes.

In domestic football, the Army Ladies made history by defeating Police Ladies 1-0 in the FA Cup final, claiming their first-ever title. Deborah Opoku’s decisive goal was a significant achievement for the club. Meanwhile, Ampem Darkoa’s dominance in the Women’s Premier League continued, as they secured their second consecutive title, overcoming perennial rivals Hasaacas Ladies.

The women’s football scene saw further milestones when Thelma Baffour etched her name in history as the second Ghanaian woman to win the prestigious CAF Women’s Champions League. She guided TP Mazembe to victory, following in the footsteps of Blessing Shine Agbomadzie, who had led ASFAR to the same honor in 2021.

In boxing, Abigail Quartey made history by becoming Ghana’s first female world boxing champion, claiming the WIBF Super Bantamweight title at the Bukom Boxing Arena. This remarkable achievement added another feather to the cap of Ghanaian sports, further promoting the women’s boxing scene in the country.

As the year came to a close, Sandra Boakye made history again, becoming the first female coach to lead a male team to the finals of the Ashanti Regional Inter-Schools and Colleges competition. Though her team, SIMMS Commercial High School, was defeated by Osei Kyeretwie, Boakye’s trailblazing effort was celebrated as a historic achievement in the coaching world.

Finally, the Black Maidens, Ghana’s U-17 women’s football team, ended the year on a high note by winning the inaugural WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup. This victory rounded out an exceptional year for women in Ghanaian sports, as they proved their prowess and set new standards of excellence. The achievements of 2024 signal an exciting future for women in sports in Ghana, one filled with promise, breaking barriers, and inspiring future generations.