2024 African Athlete of the Month is Ghana’s Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Africa Sports Ventures Group declared Footballer Abdul Fatuwa Issahaku from Ghana and Leicester City FC as the April 2024 African Athlete of the Month today May 11th, 2024.

Abdul Fatuwa Issahaku was selected through a process involving fan nominations and votes on the ASVG WhatsApp Channel, surpassing Kenyan athletes Peres Jepchirchir and Emmanuel Wanyonyi.

Issahaku’s exceptional performance with Leicester City FC, contributing 7 goals and 13 assists in 39 games, was instrumental in their promotion from the EFL Championship to the English Premier League.

The African Athlete of the Month Award celebrates remarkable African athletes, recognizing their achievements and inspiring them to reach greater heights in the global sports arena.

This award involves a public voting poll from the 1st to the 10th of each month, with the winner announced on the 11th based on public votes and internal criteria.

ASVG, short for Africa Sports Ventures Group, is a Sports and Entertainment Agency committed to enhancing the sports and entertainment sector in Africa and its wider Diaspora through collaborative efforts with partners and various activities such as Media, Event Management, Content Development, and Public Relations.