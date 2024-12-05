2024 Elections: Ambassador Kofi Dzokpo Calls for Unity and Peace

As Ghana gears up for its highly anticipated general elections on December 7, 2024, Universal Peace Federation Ambassador Isaac Kofi Dzokpo has passionately urged all Ghanaians to focus on peace, unity, and responsible civic engagement throughout the electoral period.

In a statement ahead of the polls, Ambassador Dzokpo highlighted the elections as a critical moment for Ghana’s democracy and urged citizens to see them as more than a process for selecting leaders but as a test of the nation’s commitment to unity and progress.

A Call for Responsible and Peaceful Participation

“Ghana is a beacon of democracy in Africa, and we must protect that reputation,” Ambassador Dzokpo said. “As we approach the 2024 elections, we must act responsibly, cast our votes peacefully, and reject violence and division. Our democracy thrives when we unite to achieve a better Ghana for all.”

He emphasized the need for an election season free from intimidation, violence, and hate, encouraging Ghanaians to focus on candidates and policies that promote national unity and inclusive development. “Violence and discord have no place in our elections,” he declared.

Appeal to Political Leaders and Security Forces

Ambassador Dzokpo urged political leaders to campaign with integrity and prioritize issues that address the needs of the people.

“This is the time for leadership that unites rather than divides. Candidates must focus on transparency, fairness, and service to the people,” he stated.

He also called on security forces to maintain neutrality and protect the integrity of the electoral process.

“Security forces play a crucial role in ensuring free and fair elections. Their neutrality is vital to guaranteeing every Ghanaian can vote without fear or coercion,” Ambassador Dzokpo noted.

Strengthening Unity for National Progress

Reiterating the importance of unity, Ambassador Dzokpo encouraged Ghanaians to use the elections as an opportunity to build an inclusive and prosperous future.

“Elections are not just about choosing leaders; they are about forging a path forward for Ghana. Let us reject division and strengthen our democracy through peaceful dialogue,” he said.

He urged citizens to hold political leaders accountable by demanding actionable commitments to national development and peace. “Our votes are powerful tools for change. Let us cast them wisely to ensure Ghana’s progress,” he added.

A Global Mission for Peace

Ambassador Dzokpo’s message aligns with the Universal Peace Federation’s global mission to foster peace through dialogue and mutual respect. “Let Ghana show the world that we can conduct peaceful, fair, and transparent elections,” he said. “This is our chance to set an example for Africa and the world in promoting unity and progress over division and conflict.”

A Unified Ghana is the Path to Progress

Ambassador Dzokpo reminded Ghanaians of the significance of the 2024 elections. “This is a pivotal moment in our nation’s history. Let us ensure the elections reflect our shared commitment to democracy and national progress. Together, we can choose peace, unity, and prosperity for Ghana.”