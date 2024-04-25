Rev. Alex Acheampong Immediate-Past Chairman, NPP Germany Branch and the entire NPP Leadership are humbly appealing to all NPP faithfulls, party loyalists, members and Ghanaians to fully vote in their numbers on 7th December 2024 for H.E Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a press release signed by its Communications Director Nana Osei Boateng, NPP GERMANY emphasized that in these times of uncertainty and change, it is imperative that the NPP remains steadfast in commitment to the ideals and principles that define us as a party.

They added that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has so far demonstrated he is worthy of helping to successfully navigate Ghanaians through the current challenges.

Below is the Full press release:

*NPP GERMANY*

*PRESS RELEASE*

*24—04—2024*

*2024 Elections: Immediate-Past NPP Germany Branch Chairman Rallies Support For Vice President Bawumia*

To the esteemed members of our great party the NPP, I come before you today with a profound sense of duty and conviction.

As the Immediate-Past Chairman of the NPP Germany Branch, I humbly urge each and every one of you to unite behind our flagbearer, His Excellency The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as we march towards the crucial December 7th, 2024 elections.

In these times of uncertainty and change, it is imperative that we remain steadfast in our commitment to the ideals and principles that define us as a party.

Our unity, determination, and unwavering support for our leadership are the cornerstones upon which our success rests.

His Excellency the Vice President has demonstrated exceptional leadership, integrity, and dedication to the service of our nation.

Under his guidance, our party has achieved remarkable progress and made significant strides towards realizing our vision for a better Ghana.

Now, more than ever, we must stand together as a formidable force, resolute in our determination to secure victory at the December 7th polls.

Our collective efforts, passion, and commitment will be the key driving force behind our success.

I urge you, my fellow party members, to rally behind our flagbearer with all your might.

Let us work tirelessly, shoulder to shoulder, to ensure that the NPP remains in power for the betterment of our beloved nation.

Together, we have the power to shape the future of Ghana and to usher in an era of prosperity, progress, and opportunity for all.

Let us seize this moment, this opportunity, and this privilege to make history once again.

Thank you, God bless you all, and God bless the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

God Bless Our Homeland Ghana!!!

Long Live Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo!!

Long Live Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia!!

Long Live the Elephant Party!!!!

Kukruduuuu Eeeessshiii!!!!

Signed

Nana Osei Boateng

Communications Director

NPP Germany Branch