2024 elections: NDC likely to win – EIU predicts

The National Democratic Congress is likely to win both the presidential and parliamentary elections in Ghana in the 2024 polls.

This prediction was made by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) in its latest report released on Friday, April 28, 2023.

“The NDC, therefore, stands a strong chance of winning the 2024 presidential poll and securing a legislative majority,” EIU noted.

The Unit cited poor governance and economic hardship as being, largely, the deciding factors for the expected voting patterns.

EIU, however, noted that, irrespective of who retains power, it expects Ghana’s policy to continue to focus on ensuring macroeconomic stability.

It also noted that the new government will face similar economic challenges its predecessor encountered.

“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under constitutionally mandated term limits, the incumbent president, Nana Akufo-Addo, cannot run for a third term, and he has pledged to comply.

“In early January the trade and industry minister, Alan Kyerematen, resigned and announced his bid to become the NPP’s presidential candidate. We expect the contests to secure the presidential candidacies of both the NPP and the NDC to be highly competitive, with several high-profile figures expected to contend.

“A former president, John Mahama, launched his campaign to secure the NDC presidential candidacy in March. However, the NDC could also choose to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate, such as Kwabena Duffuor, a former finance minister, who has also declared his intention to secure the party

candidacy.

“Our baseline forecast is that economic hardships, the fallout from debt restructuring and poor governance will create an anti-incumbency wave and push the electorate to seek change. The NDC, therefore, stands a strong chance of winning the 2024 presidential poll and securing a legislative majority.”