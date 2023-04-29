2024 Elections Will Be Based On Track Records – Palgrave Boakye-Danquah

The 2024 elections will be evidence-based since President Akufo-Addo has carried out his mandate, according to Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, the government’s spokesperson for security and governance.

According to him, since both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have had a feel of governance, it is better to compare their track records and achievements.

He noted that, in terms of job creation, road infrastructure, and education, among other sectors, the NPP government had a stronger track record than the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah claims that Akufo-Addo’s record of providing the country with infrastructure and healthcare supports an evidence-based campaign.

”The 2024 election will be based on track records between the works the Presidential candidates have done in previous years.“We have outperformed them in all sectors and the evidence is there for everybody to see and so I am sure the people would make an informed choice between the two parties on December 7”. Right now, Free SHS has helped Ghanaians and a lot of people are benefiting, the government has also established more than factories all over Ghana which is creating jobs for citizens,” he added.

“There are those who argue that this election is about those who can make the most mouthwatering promises to young people. Promises are important and they are easy to make but I dare say that this election is not so much about who can make the best promises to young people. It is about who has the best track record when it comes to supporting the young men and women of Ghana,” Palgrave Boakye-Danquah told GTV.

The NPP, he said, was miles ahead of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in terms of achievements in government and that the electorates would endorse the party with a better record.

Comparing the track records of both parties, he emphasized that the NPP has in the past initiated social intervention policies that cater to the basic needs of Ghanaians. Some of these policies Palgrave Boakye-Danquah said are the Capitation Grant and the School Feeding Programme.

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah said Ghana could not afford to truncate the pace of development and transformation of all sectors of the economy by changing government in the 2024 election.