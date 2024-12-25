2024 General Election Victory: A New Dawn For Ghana – NDC

The South Tongu Constituency Executive of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the party’s decisive victory in the recent 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections as the beginning of a new dawn for Ghana.

A statement released by the party and signed by the Constituency Secretary and Campaign Co-ordinator, Dr. Lawer Egbenya noted that a couple of days ago, Ghana made history through the re-election (come-back) of H.E. John Dramani Mahama as the president-elect of the Republic of Ghana. Similarly, Ghana has elected her first-ever female Vice-President, H.E. Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

In this epoch-defining moment, the good people of the South Tongu Constituency could not be left out following the election of Hon. Maxwell Kwame Lukutor as the new Member of Parliament (MP). The statement congratulated these distinguished personalities, describing the victory of the NDC in the elections as the beginning of a new dawn for Ghana.

The statement said South Tongu placed first, nationally, as the Constituency that gave the highest percentage of votes to John Dramani Mahama out of its total valid votes cast. ‘We delivered over 93% of the valid votes cast to JM! Of course, we had a voter turnout far above the national tally. This is unprecedented!’, the statement noted.

The Constituency Chairman, Mr. Michael Tsikudo, on behalf of the constituents and the party, extends their warmest congratulations to the President-elect, the Vice-president-elect and the MP-elect, saying the good people of South Tongu and Ghana have given the clearest indication that sovereignty, indeed, belongs to the people.

‘Thank you, South Tongu, for leading the charge to this remarkable and decisive victory in our lifetime’, the statement said.

The party is also humbled and grateful for the splendid supervision, direction and support provided by the flagbearer’s office, and the national and regional offices in the well-deserved victory of the party.

The statement also showed sincerest admiration and appreciation to Comrade Stan Dogbe for his immense contribution to the victory of the party in the Constituency in particular and the country as a whole. ‘Whenever the story of this victory in South Tongu is told, your name will be etched in gold’, the statement pointed out.

The statement lauded the ‘indefatigable’ constituency executives, ward coordinators, branch executives, cadres, party members and sympathisers, constituency and campaign committees, ward collation officers and polling agents for their diligence and commitment which culminated in the massive victory of the NDC in the polls.

The party commended

the Electoral Commission, the Security Services and the media for the phenomenal support without which this achievement would not have been made.

The Executives are also grateful to all voters and the good people of the South Tongu Constituency for contributing their effort in rejecting corruption, nepotism and super incompetence while restoring dignity, decency and honour in governance in Ghana.

‘While we savour the joy of this magnificent victory, we acknowledge the huge and daunting task ahead of us in rebuilding our beloved country. Be assured that we will be with you each step of the way. Comrades and the good people of South Tongu, let’s hold hands together and work for the betterment of our society, the statement concluded.